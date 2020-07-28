The Family Man Season 2: Manoj Bajpayee talks on development, Season 3 renewed

The Family Man Season 2 is a highly anticipated superhit web television series fans have been waiting for the last one year. The release date for the second season is yet to be released but that can't restrict fans from predicting what they can see in the imminent season.

Fans are very much optimistic and happy as The Family Man Season 3 has been renewed before the premiere of Season 2. According to some sources, the creators Krishna D K and Raj Nidimoru are currently conceptualizing the third season and are trying to comprehend the plot, which will make sense in the near future.

The Family Man Season 2 is likely to be released in October this year. However, there is no official confirmation on it. The second season is yet to get an official synopsis but the series experts speculate that the imminent season will dive more deeply into the story of each character.

Manoj Bajpayee, the lead actor has revealed in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama what the viewers can expect from The Family Man Season 2.

"Family Man is already shot. It's getting edited currently. However, the editing process is slow because of the lockdown since it is all happening online," Manoj Bajpayee said.

"The report that is coming in is fantastic. I am so happy. It (Family Man Season 2) is going to be bigger and better that much I can assure you. The new entry is going to Samantha Prabhu (Samantha Akkineni) from South and she is going to be the latest addition to our series," Manoj Bajpayee added.

The Family Man Season 2's development, which was halted due to the coronavirus pandemic, is expected to be completed soon. We can expect its release in October this year, or by the end of 2020.

Also Read: Will Sacred Games Season 3 be released in Sept 2020? What latest updates we have