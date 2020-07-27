Will Sacred Games Season 3 be released in Sept 2020? What latest updates we have

Is there any chance for Sacred Games Season 3? Fans have been ardently waiting for the third season since Season 2 was aired in August 2019.

Saif Ali Khan was asked if there was any chance for Sacred Games Season 3. During the interview, Saif Ali Khan said that he was not sure whether Sacred Games would have Season 3 or another season would be made.

Saif Ali Khan said that he was aware of the fact that Narcos had a global audience on Netflix, and was all in when he learnt that a similar series would be made in India. He said he enjoyed playing the role of a 'Sardaar' and wearing a turban, Republic World noted.

Another lead actor, Nawazuddin Siddiqui also sees little chance of Sacred Games Season 3. "Whatever had to be said from the original novel has already been saying. There is nothing left…," Nawazuddin Siddiqui said.

China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a pan-India pandemic is another reason why Sacred Games Season 3 is getting delayed. The Covid-19 pandemic has brought the global entertainment industry to a standstill with an unfathomable financial loss.

However, Sacred Games Season 3 is expected to be out in September this year. Although there is no official announcement on it, still fans expect it in September 2020 as Season 1 was released in July 2018 and Season 2 in August 2019.

Netflix India continues to stay silent on the release date of Sacred Games Season 3. But the showrunners were reportedly on work before the nationwide lockdown started. The lead actor, Pankaj Tripathi, who plays the role of Khanna Guruji, recently revealed to Pinkvilla that he had completed his responsibilities towards the show.

"I have finished my share of work. I have had a packed schedule. So, I have completed my responsibilities and moved on because I have long outdoor schedules," Pankaj Tripathi opined.

Sacred Games Season 3 doesn't have an official release date but it expected to be out in September 2020. Stay tuned to get the latest updates on the Indian web TV series.

