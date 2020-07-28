‘Paatal Lok Season 2 will definitely take place, fans need to wait,’ says creator Sudip Sharma

Paatal Lok Season 2 is undeniably a highly anticipated Indian web television series and the viewers are happy that it is likely to be out in 2021. The success of Paatal Lok Season 1 was quite good, which is one more reason for keeping high hope from the second season.

Fans need to wait for Paatal Lok Season 2, as told by the series creator, Sudip Sharma to PTI. "I don't want to divulge too much but let's just say it's quite possible. You have to wait and watch to know more about season two."

Sudip Sharma also talked on the making of Paatal Lok Season 2. "It's too early to talk about it but yes if Amazon is willing to do it, definitely there will be a second season."

"We have always stayed true to stories that we want to tell and we will continue to do that. We hope for similar appreciation in the future as well," Sharma added.

China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation in a countrywide pandemic is another reason of Paatal Lok Season 2's delay in production. The pandemic situation brought the national and international entertainment industry to a standstill with unfathomable financial losses. Almost all the movie and television projects had been either halted or postponed.

Paatal Lok Season 2 is expected to commence where it ended in Season 1. The cast for the second season is Jaideep Ahlawat as Hathiram Chaudhary, Bodhisattva Sharma as Siddharth, Ishwak Singh as Imran Ansari, Gul Panag as Renu, Neeraj Kabi as Sanjeev Mehra, Swastika Mukherjee as Dolly, Niharika Lyra Dutt as Sara Matthews to name a few. Many supporting actors are likely to be present in Paatal Lok Season 2.

The synopsis of Paatal Lok says – Inspector Hathi Ram Chaudhary is a washed out Delhi cop who has nothing interesting to look forward to in his less than ordinary career. But that is until the day a high profile case lands on his table, a case too big and important for his designation. The case turns into a dark mystery that leads inspector into a cynical, darker realm of underworld (Paatal Lok). Hathi Ram's instinct tells him to investigate into the lives of the suspects. He discovers startling truths and insights that eventually help him rediscover his responsibilities as a cop, his place in life and the larger scheme of things itself.

Paatal Lok Season 2 is expected to be out in the mid of May, 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Indian web television series.

