Song Joong-Ki’s Space Sweepers allows public to invest from August 10 via crowdfunding

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 29-07-2020 13:39 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 13:39 IST
Song Joong-Ki’s Space Sweepers has recently presented a beautiful opportunity to the public. Image Credit: Facebook / Song Joong-Ki

Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo are always on the headlines. Fans have recovered from their mental pains seeing them legally separated. They continue to stay in the limelight after their divorce.

The global fans of Song Joong-Ki are passionately waiting for his new imminent movie Space Sweepers (alongside Kim Tae-Ri) that is set to be released in autumn 2020. Here we have a good news on this imminent Space Sweepers movie.

Song Joong-Ki's Space Sweepers has recently presented a beautiful opportunity to the public. It has been revealed the distributor Merry Christmas has reached out to the moviegoers with the opportunity to invest in the movie.

They have reportedly opened a platform for crowdfunding, which gives an easy opportunity and access to the public to participate in the investment of commercial blockbuster films.

This is really a rare chance to make investment for the public in any movie. This is even quite special as the movie stars Song Joong-Ki and Kim Tae-ri in the lead role.

"This investment product is a rare attempt in light of the fact that there have not been any past opportunities for the public to participate in investing in large-scale commercial films. The fact that there are now opportunities for the general public to invest in a low-risk film that is anticipated to perform well in the box office is analyzed to be a major change in the movie market," the statement reads, Pinkvilla reported.

The pre-registration already opened for Song Joong-Ki and Kim Tae-ri-starring movie Space Sweepers from July 22 and the public can commence investing in it from August 10. Space Sweepers is set to be released in autumn this year.

On the other hand, once Song Joong-Ki finishes with promotions, he will look into other projects without taking much hiatus. The Descendants of the Sun actor has been offered the lead role in Vincenzo.

According to Soompi, Song Joong-Ki will be starring in the imminent tvN drama, Vincenzo opposite Jeon Yeo-Bin. The actor will play the role of Vincenzo Cassano. The character is an Italian lawyer who also happens to be a mafia consigliere. After a major conflict, Vincenzo flees to Korea as Park Joo-Hyung and encounters Hong Cha-Young, a female lawyer played by Jeon Yeo-Bin.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on Song Joong-Ki and other South Korean celebrities.

Also Read: Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor's movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

