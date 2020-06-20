Left Menu
Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed

Song Joong-Ki talks on his private life, actor’s movie Space Sweepers with Kim Tae-ri delayed
Song Joong-Ki, who legally separated from Song Hye-Kyo last year, recently spoke to ‘Hi_High’, his agency HISTORY D&C’s online magazine. Image Credit: Facebook / Song Joong-Ki

In our previous story on Song Joong-Ki, we revealed that his new agency, History D&C issued a strong warning against those who started spreading misinformation about his dating life without any substantial evidence. The agency said that said they 'intend to pursue civil and criminal action' against tabloid articles about the 34-year old actor.

Song Joong-Ki, who legally separated from Song Hye-Kyo last year, recently spoke to 'Hi_High', his agency HISTORY D&C's online magazine during a photoshoot that he is currently living a very normal life.

"For the first time in a long time, I'm just living a very normal life." Song Joong-Ki said, adding, "I've been reading, watching movies, doing the dishes, things like that."

The ex-husband of Song Hye-Kyo also discussed on balancing his career as an actor including his private life outside of the limelight. "I work very hard to strike a balance between the two. I want to be an actor who always expresses himself in an honest way."

In a teaser video by History D&C on June 15, Song Joong-Ki is observed laughing at the camera and saying, "I'll do that again, I must be getting old." Many diehard fans of the world-famous South Korean actor are thinking if he has put on some weight. One fan expressed her wish if the actor ever prefers to do Instagram Live for his followers.

Here we have a disappointing news for Song Joong-Ki lovers who are passionately waiting for his upcoming movie 'Space Sweepers' with Kim Tae-ri. The reason for its delay is Covid-19 pandemic.

Kim Tae-ri and Song Joong-Ki-starring movie 'Space Sweepers' was scheduled to premiere in summer this year, although the exact release date was not announced. A representative of 'Space Sweepers' revealed, "Although 'Space Sweepers' was scheduled to premiere in summer, we will be postponing the release due to the effects of COVID-19. We are preparing with the goal of a Chuseok (Korean equivalent of Thanksgiving) premiere." The Chuseok holiday this year is from September 30 through October 2."

Set in 2092, 'Space Sweepers' tells the story of a crew on board of The Victory trying to escape the destruction of Earth. Nothing much is revealed, however, Song Joong-Ki and Kim Tae-ri will play the roles of Tae-ho and Captain Jang respectively. In May 2019, the Chinese multinational entertainment company Huayi Tencent invested $4.2 million in the film.

'Space Sweepers' is set in the year 2092 and follows the crew of a space junk collector ship called The Victory. When they discover a humanoid robot named Dorothy that's known to be a weapon of mass destruction, they get involved in a risky business deal, Soompi noted.

Also Read: Song Joong-Ki's agency issues legal threats to oppose his dating rumour with a lawyer

