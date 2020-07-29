Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amitabh Bachchan has epic response to troll who wrote 'I hope you die with this COVID'

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently under treatment for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, gave a sharp reply to an anonymous Internet user who wrote to him -- 'I hope you die with this COVID.'

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:46 IST
Amitabh Bachchan has epic response to troll who wrote 'I hope you die with this COVID'
Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who is currently under treatment for COVID-19 at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital, gave a sharp reply to an anonymous Internet user who wrote to him -- 'I hope you die with this COVID.' Big B, who is quite active on social media platforms, without a fail for many years, has been letting his users know about his thoughts through his official blog post.

In one of his latest blog post, the actor highlighted the topic of trolling and called out the people who anonymously troll him by calling him "mahishasur", "charitraheen", "besharam", "behaya" and more. He wrote the blog on Monday when his daughter-in-law (actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) and granddaughter (Aaradhya Bachchan) were discharged from hospital after recovering from COVID-19.

While he expressed his gratitude and happiness for them and their recovery in the blog, he mentioned some "anonymous" comment who wrote to him "I hope you die with this COVID" amid these trying times. Referring to the statement, and to the Internet user, the 77-year-old actor wrote, "Hey Mr Anonymous .. you do not even write your Father's name,.. because you do not know who Fathered you .. there are only two things that can happen .. either I shall die or either I shall live."

"If I die you wont get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name .. pity .. for, the reason of your writing to be noticed was, because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan .. that shall no longer exist .. !!," he added. Referring to his 90+ million followers, the 'Sholay' actor further wrote, "but if I survive I shall .. and let me tell you they are a force incensed .. they traverse the entire World .. from the West to the East from the North to the South .. and they are not just the Ef of this page .. that extended family shall in the flash of an eye become 'extermination family' .. !!!!".

"May you burn in your own stew!" he wrote at the end of the blog. The 'Coolie' actor was admitted to the Mumbai hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus, along with his actor-son Abhishek Bachchan.

Since then, the actor has been making efforts to update his legion of followers about his health through social media platforms. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Euro zone yields rise off two-month lows before Fed meeting

Eurozone government bond yields edged up before a U.S. Federal Reserve meeting later on Wednesday, but remained within touching distance of two-month lows as a variety of negative headlines hurt market sentiment.Poor corporate earnings, rec...

36 Rafale fleet will be a game changer for India: Experts

The Rafale jets, known globally as one the most potent strategic platforms with unmatched capability in carrying out a variety of roles, will significantly bolster Indias air combat capabilities when it is facing hostile neighbours like Pak...

RIL shares decline nearly 4 pc on profit-booking

Shares of Reliance Industries Limited on Wednesday ended nearly 4 per cent lower due to profit booking after an eight-day rally. The heavyweight stock after rising for the past eight trading days, declined 3.75 per cent to close at Rs 2,095...

Karnataka CM lays foundation stone for Bengaluru Life Sciences Park

Karnataka Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the Bengaluru Life Sciences Park at the Electronics City here on Wednesday, assuring that the state government would extend all the support required to the Biotechnology sector, a state...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020