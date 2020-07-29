Left Menu
Lucy Hale boards survival thriller 'Borrego' as main lead

American actor Lucy Hale has been roped in to play the lead role in the upcoming surviving thriller 'Borrego'.

29-07-2020
Lucy Hale boards survival thriller 'Borrego' as main lead
American actor Lucy Hale (Image source: Instagram) . Image Credit: ANI

The 31-year-old actor will be joining the already selected cast including 'Good Doctor' actor Nicholas Gonzalez. The other cast for the flick includes actors Leynar Gomez, Jorge A. Jimenez, and Olivia Trujillo.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the forthcoming movie will be directed by Jesse Harris from his own script and produce, along with Greg Lauritano, The movie revolves around a young botanist (Hale) who shifts to a small desert town to study an invasive plant species. While out on research, she comes to the aid of a downed plane only to find herself taken captive by an inexperienced drug mule who forces her to lead a trek across the sweltering desert to his drop, cited the publication.

Actor Lucy Hale is known for her performances in movies like 'A Nice Girl Like You', 'Trouble', 'Fantasy Island', 'The Unicorn' and more. (ANI)

