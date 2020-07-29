Left Menu
Development News Edition

Will always remember Parvez Khan's booming voice, warm handshake: Raghavan on the action director

Film editor Pooja Ladha Surti, a long-time collaborator on Raghavan's films, said Khan effectively goaded actors to perform stunts and ensured that a women on the sets felt comfortable around him and his team.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-07-2020 20:44 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 20:44 IST
Will always remember Parvez Khan's booming voice, warm handshake: Raghavan on the action director

Paying tributes to action director Parvez Khan, who died on Monday following a massive heart attack, filmmaker Sriram Raghavan said the action director was blessed with an ability to convince actors to perform potentially dangerous stunts, without fear. Khan, 55, began his career by assisting action director Akbar Bakshi in films like Akshay Kumar's "Khiladi" (1992), Shah Rukh Khan's "Baazigar" (1993) and Bobby Deol-starrer "Soldier" in 1998.

He started working independently with Ram Gopal Varma's "Ab Tak Chhappan" in 2004 and went on to have a long-standing collaboration with Raghavan in films like "Johnny Gaddaar" , "Agent Vinod" , "Badlapur" and his National Award-winning "Andhadhun". Raghavan said Khan was a "valuable member" of his team. He was Raghavan's go-to person for designing thrilling sequences that did not resemble typical Bollywood action pieces.

"One of his best qualities was that he made actors comfortable, whether it's debutant Neil (Nitin Mukesh), or Tabu or a veteran like Dharmendra. He could charge them up to perform potentially dangerous stunts safely and without fear. Saif (Ali Khan), Varun (Dhawan), and Ayushman (Khurrana) all got along fabulously with him. "They were all 'Sher ka bachhas' to him. That's how he used to encourage them during a stunt," said Raghavan remembering his colleague.

The director said he always thought that Khan had a "hidden actor" in him and even cast him for a cameo in his "Johnny Gaddar", which marked Neil Nitin Mukesh's Bollywood debut. For the 2007 film, a low-budget thriller, Raghavan wanted the action to appear real, not filmy or exaggerated. In the scene, Mukesh's Vikram wears a mask and chloroforms his tougher colleague, Shiva, played by Daya Shetty of "CID".

"It's almost a 10 minute-long sequence with no dialogue or music. And it was shot on a moving train. I still remember the collective gasp in the Chandan cinema audience, when Shiva in the middle of the fight suddenly falls and hits his head on the steel basin," the director recalled. "Our working method was that I would narrate him the story of the scene and he would gather his team of fighters and assistants and work out the entire sequence. He would show it to us in real time and then in slow motion. So that we could suggest changes if required. He understood the characters in the story were not 'fighters' or stuntmen so he would ensure the action is kept believable," said Raghavan. Similarly, in "Badlapur" , Khan helped the director design the opening sequence which had a bank robbery, followed by a car chase during which a child falls off a moving car and the mother is shot dead. The action master also designed the jail escape sequence, a crucial one as it hides the fact that Nawazuddin Siddiqui's character has aged and there is a time transition in the story. The entire sequence was done in long shots till the transition is revealed.

The director said he worked with many action masters in "Agent Vinod" , but his favourite sequence is the hand-to-hand combat between Saif and a thug, which is intercut with another such combat between them in the past in a different location. "We had a lot of fun figuring out the beats and transitions of that sequence," Raghavan said.

The director and Khan collaborated last on "Andhadhun" and as the story revolved around a supposedly blind pianist, the action had to be designed "for a blind man and not make it the 'Daredevil' zone". "I remember Tabu was terrified when she had to throw the old lady off the balcony. Of course, we had a stunt girl wearing a wig and of course, we had safety nets and ramps and so on. But Tabu was still understandably nervous. 'How do I do it?' she asked. Parvez had a simple reply. 'Just pick and throw!'," he recalled.

The director said he will always remember Khan's "booming voice and strong, warm handshake". Film editor Pooja Ladha Surti, a long-time collaborator on Raghavan's films, said Khan effectively goaded actors to perform stunts and ensured that a women on the sets felt comfortable around him and his team. While working on the "work-in-progress" edits, everyone "would hear Masterji shouting and exhorting and goading the actors. His running commentary, often with swear words was funny but hugely effective".

"Parvez Bhai was a gentleman. Neither I nor any of the girls working on the set felt uncomfortable around him and his team. That was because he always treated us with courtesy and his team followed suit," Surti said..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

rajasthan cabinet drafts another proposal, seeks assembly session on Aug 14

The Ashok Gehlot Cabinet on Wednesday cleared another proposal to the Governor for summoning the Rajasthan Assembly, saying a session should be called on August 14. Government sources argued that this meets the 21-day notice requirement on ...

Woman, four others held for death of judge, his son in MP

Police have arrested five persons, including a woman, in connection with the death of a district judge and his son, who had allegedly consumed poison -laced chapatis, a senior official said on Wednesday. A tantrik occultist, who is also wan...

IFA ready to host both I-League and second division

The Indian Football Association is prepared to host both the first and second division I-League tournaments, secretary of West Bengal footballs governing body Joydeep Mukherjee said on Wednesday. The All India Football Federation AIFF has a...

Trump defends use of virus aid bill to fund new FBI office near his hotel

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday defended his push to use a coronavirus relief package to fund a new FBI headquarters near his Washington hotel despite opposition from fellow Republicans, citing his background as a real estate devel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020