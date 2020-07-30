Octavia Spencer, Riz Ahmed to star in Amazon's 'Invasion'

Hollywood stars Octavia Spencer and Riz Ahmed have boarded the science-fiction thriller "Invasion" set up at Amazon Studios. The film will be directed by BAFTA-winning Michael Pearce, reported Deadline.

"Invasion" follows two young brothers on the run with their father, a decorated Marine, who is on a rescue mission to save his boys from an inhuman threat. The British filmmaker will direct from a script by Joe Barton. Pearce earned an Outstanding Debut BAFTA for his 2017 psychological thriller "Beast", which was a breakout film for stars Jessie Buckley and Johnny Flynn.

Raw Gear's Dimitri Doganis, Piers Vellacott and Derrin Schlesinger are attached to produce the film. "Invasion" will be presented in association with Film4, which developed it with Raw Gear. The makers are eyeing to start shooting in the US this year.