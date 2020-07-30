Demi Moore says she 'changed' herself for each of her 3 marriages

Hollywood star Demi Moore recently opened up about her thoughts on her three marriages. According to Fox News, the 57-year-old actor has been married three times -- first to musician Freddy Moore from 1981-1985, then to Bruce Willis from 1987-2000 and finally to Ashton Kutcher from 2005-2013.

Moore recently appeared on Sirius XM's 'The Jess Cagle Show' and reflected on her marriages. The 'G.I. Jane' star explained, "I think it's a process of, you know, not to sound cliche, but it's really a process of learning to love yourself. Accepting who you are just as you are."

The 'Corporate Animals' star added: "For me, I had changed myself so many times over and over to fit what I thought somebody else wanted. It's that idea that we're kind of conditioned to work towards being desired, but we're not supposed to have desires of our own." She called working through a relationship "commendable" when the pair are "really honouring the love" that brought them together.

"But you can't do that really without the love and acceptance of yourself," stressed Moore. The actor has been very open about her past marriages in her memoir 'Inside Out.'

In the book, the star admitted to being unfaithful to Freddy, now 70, on the night before their wedding. The book read, as per Yahoo! Entertainment, "Why didn't I go and see the man I was committing to spend the rest of my life with to express my doubts? Because I couldn't face the fact that I was getting married to distract myself from grieving the death of my father. Because I felt there was no room to question what I'd already put in motion. I couldn't get out of the marriage, but I could sabotage it."

Then came her marriage to Willis, whom she shares three children with - 31-year-old Rumer, 29-year-old Scout and 26-year-old Tallulah -- reported Fox News. Moore said she is "very proud" of the way she and Willis, handled the breakup.

Moore then married 42-year-old star Kutcher, in a union that proved to be somewhat troublesome. The 'Ghost' star admitted in that book that in an attempt to appease her husband, she allegedly engaged in threesomes and gave up her sobriety, according to Yahoo! Entertainment.

Moore has remained friendly with Willis, however, as their pair quarantined with their kids for several weeks before the 'Die Hard' star returned to his wife, Emma Heming, and younger kids. (ANI)