The Kissing Booth 3 is coming in 2021, third film ‘secretly’ shot with second movie

The Kissing Booth 3 gets a final nod from Netflix. Fans are highly excited and expressing their gratitude to Netflix for confirming it just after the premiere of The Kissing Booth 2 on July 24. Read further to get the latest updates related to the imminent The Kissing Booth 3.

Netflix has announced that The Kissing Booth 3 film will be premiered in 2021. According to Netflix, the filming for the third movie is already finished. Thus, the Netflix lovers need not require to worry much about the third movie.

Netflix revealed that The Kissing Booth 3 was secretly shot at the same time with The Kissing Booth 2. The third movie is currently in the post-production stage. The entire cast will return in the third movie in 2021.

"It was the hardest secret to keep," Joel Courtney said on Sunday during a live YouTube event with the cast.

In a live YouTube event on Sunday, the cast shared that they actually secretly completed filming on The Kissing Booth 3 prior to the Covid-19 pandemic. Joel Courtney recalled saying there were the days in which they had been filming scenes for both the films. The second and third films were shot in tandem in South Africa.

The Kissing Booth 3 will see the main cast, Joey King (as Elle Evans), Joel Courtney (as Lee Flynn), Taylor Zakhar Perez (as Marco V. Peña), Jacob Elordi as (Noah Flynn), Maisie Richardson-Sellers (as Chloe Winthrop), Molly Ringwald as (Mrs. Flynn) and Meganne Young (as Rachel).

On review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, The Kissing Booth 2 holds an approval rating of 27 percent based on 26 reviews, with an average rating of 4.17/10. On Metacritic, the film has a weighted average score of 39 out of 100, based on 12 critics, indicating 'generally unfavourable reviews'.

The Kissing Booth 3 doesn't have an official release date, but Netflix tweeted that it would be out in 2021.

