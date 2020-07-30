Left Menu
Alita: Battle Angel 2 production updates, why second movie can’t be dropped

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chicago | Updated: 30-07-2020 13:21 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 13:21 IST
Alita: Battle Angel 2 may not have an official release date but that doesn’t restrict fans to speculate what they can see next. Image Credit: Facebook / Alita: Battle Angel

Alita: Battle Angel 2 is unquestionably a highly demanding movie and fans are passionately waiting for its release. Since the release of Alita: Battle Angel in February 2019 and its amazing response in the box office, fans continue to campaign for the second movie. Read further to get the latest updates on Alita: Battle Angel 2.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 may not have an official release date but that doesn't restrict fans to speculate what they can see next.

One vital reason why fans are ardently waiting for Alita: Battle Angel 2 is that it would be directed and produced by James Cameron, whose movies like Avatar and Titanic created huge waves of success in the global box office.

The success of Alita: Battle Angel was immense. The first movie grossed USD 85.7 million in the US and Canada, and USD 319.1 million in other territories, for a worldwide total of USD 404.9 million, against a production budget of USD 170 million. It is Robert Rodriguez's highest-grossing film. Estimates vary for the total worldwide gross the film needed in order to break even, with Fox insiders stating USD 350 million but outside financial publications pegging the amount at USD 400 to 500 million. Some contend the film broke even by the end of its theatrical run, others listed its losses as high as USD 53 million. This massive success is the reason behind the absolute possibility of Alita: Battle Angel 2's creation.

Christoph Waltz, who played the role of a renowned cyborg scientist, Dr. Dyson Ido, stated that he had not heard of any discussions about a potential sequel to the film, and though the possibility was unlikely following Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox as it may not have fit in with the Disney brand.

The progress and development for Alita: Battle Angel 2 is tough to be expected due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Covid-19 pandemic has severely affected the global entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Thus, fans need to wait for some extra time to get any developmental updates on the second movie.

Alita: Battle Angel 2 doesn't have an official release. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Hollywood movies.

