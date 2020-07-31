Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

Godzilla vs. Kong is one of the most anticipated movies of 2020 fans have been waiting for long. There are some beautiful things happening recently in the making of Godzilla vs. Kong. Read further to get the latest updates on the imminent movie.

The latest synopsis of Godzilla vs. Kong states – In a time when monsters walk the Earth, humanity's fight for its future sets Godzilla and Kong on a collision course that will see the two most powerful forces of nature on the planet collide in a spectacular battle for the ages. As Monarch embarks on a perilous mission into uncharted terrain and unearths clues to the Titans' origins, a human conspiracy threatens to wipe the creatures, both good and bad, from the face of the earth forever.

Some spoilers for the imminent Godzilla vs. Kong movie indicate Godzilla looks like a beast and is very violent. Kong has more fur, might even have a beard. Kong is brown in colour with a stronger body and a smaller head. Kong is now older and quite powerful and even wounds Godzilla with his stone axe. These possibilities have been revealed by Dread Central.

According to Screenrant, new Titans are rumoured to join the MonsterVerse in Godzilla vs. Kong. The only monsters so far were officially confirmed to appear in the imminent movie are the titular Titans themselves. As there has not been a trailer or any real marketing push yet, a lot of the information known about the plot outside of the synopsis comes from leaks and merchandise.

In Godzilla vs. Kong, Monarch will launch an expedition that will take them back into Hollow Earth on a mission to uncover the truth about 'the origin of the Titans'. The newly-crowned King of the Monsters will take on the King of Skull Island for a fight that's been described as a 'spectacular battle for the ages', Screenrant noted.

The actors in the imminent Godzilla vs. Kong include Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Zhang Ziyi, Jessica Henwick, Demián Bichir, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Kyle Chandler to name a few.

Godzilla vs. Kong earlier had a release date November 20, 2020. As we all know, the coronavirus pandemic brought the entertainment industry to a standstill, Godzilla vs. Kong was rescheduled to be premiered on May 21, 2021.

