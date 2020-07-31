Left Menu
Cops probing Sushant death case as per evidence: Maha minister

The Mumbai police are investigating the Sushant Singh Rajput suicide case and it is expected they will arrive at a conclusion soon, Maharashtra minister Jayant Patil said on Friday amid growing demand for a CBI probe into the actor's death.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Instagram (Sushant Singh Rajput)

The Water Resources Minister also advised against speaking about the private life of the 34-year-old actor again and again since the latter is no more.

Replying to a question, Patil said he does not know how the issue will be used in Bihar, the home state of Rajput, but he asked "leaders from Maharashtra" to stop "tweeting and expressing their opinions about it". The NCP minister did not name any leader, but his comment came in the wake of BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis demanding a probe by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) into the money laundering angle in the case.

Speaking to reporters here, Patil, also Maharashtra NCP chief, called Rajput a "quality actor" and that the film industry had suffered a big loss due to his death. He, however, said the suicide issue should now remain limited to the probe by police and added it was not right to talk again and again about the private life of the actor who is no more.

"The (Mumbai) police will investigate the matter on the basis of evidence. We are expecting they will complete the investigation and arrive at a conclusion soon," Patil said. Asked about the Bihar police conducting a probe in Mumbai in connection with a separate FIR registered in Patna, Patil, a former Maharashtra home minister, said cops from the northern state will investigate the matter since a complaint has been registered with them by the actor's father.

"The thing is since an FIR was registered there, it will be probed. The Mumbai police will give the information Bihar police want. They (Bihar police) will proceed further if they get any evidence," Patil added. Asked whether he felt the issue could be used by some parties in Bihar Assembly elections scheduled later this year, Patil said, "I don't know how this issue will be used in Bihar, but leaders from Maharashtra, at least, should stop tweeting and expressing their opinions about it." Patil said the grief of Rajput's family had got sidelined and other issues were being discussed now.

"The loss suffered by the family is irreparable. We should be part of their grief and it is my expectation that the police will complete their probe soon," he added. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14.

