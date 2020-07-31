BoJack Horseman Season 7: Is there any possibility? Know what creator says on it

Is BoJack Horseman Season 7 renewed? No, the seventh season of BoJack Horseman is not renewed. Many fans are expecting the renewal of seventh season as they have highly enjoyed the previous six seasons.

There is a rumour that BoJack Horseman Season 7 can't be renewed. The reason is the show ran for a long time and now it is not possible to continue for Netflix as many new series are coming these days.

BoJack Horseman just dropped its sixth season and allegedly final season on Netflix. There is still hope that the series could return for Season 7. Many series enthusiasts speculated that the show could end with the main character's death.

If Netflix gives green signal to BoJack Horseman Season 7, there could be some minor changes that the main character may return to his life again as it won't be of any fun without him. However, fans are disappointed as the creator of the show, Raphael Bob-Waksberg confirmed that Netflix dropped BoJack Horseman so that the show can end properly.

The sixth season was divided into two parts to supply followers the closure that they wished for the sequence. The potential for a model new season was the talk of the town. The series accumulated severe praises from both audiences and critics during its run. It even won many accolades including 4 Critics' Choice Television Awards and 3 Annie Awards.

BoJack Horseman creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg said in an interview with NPR, "I think in terms of the show, we kind of come at it from two levels. One, is what is the redemption or forgiveness that BoJack is owed, or is seeking from the public at large? And then also, what are the private amends he needs to make, or how does he salvage the personal relationships that he has with the people in his life? And I think those are two different questions that require two different answers... And I don't know if we as an industry, or a society, or as individuals have found satisfying answers to these questions."

"[BoJack] was not a show that set the world on fire. This is not Friends, but it's a show that's connected with people. And every time I meet someone who says, you know, your show meant something to me, your show changed the way I see myself. Your show helped me articulate a feeling that I had that I was never able to identify. I think, like, wow, we did it, you know, which is — it's tremendously encouraging," Raphael Bob-Waksberg added.

