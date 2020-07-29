One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

One Piece Chapter 986 is coming closer and the manga aficionados are passionately waiting for its release. The imminent chapter is going to be overwhelming and quite interesting than the previous chapters. Read further to get the latest updates on One Piece Chapter 986.

The upcoming One Piece Chapter 986 is likely to show Kaido and his allies preparing Wano for the great war. The imminent chapter is also likely to hint Luffy's answer to Yamato's special request.

The daughter of Kaido is one of the most interesting and mysterious characters in the manga's The Land Of Wano arc. But, in the current One Piece chapter, it was revealed that Yamato has one special request from the captain of the Straw Hats crew, IBTimes noted.

In One Piece Chapter 986, fans may be happy seeing Luffy giving answer to Yamato's request in joining him in his future adventures. Luffy earlier tried to remove the exploding shackles of Kaido's daughter to free her but, it was not clear if he was able to do so because they were interrupted by Kaido's announcement of his Onigashima Project, IBT added.

Some of the spoilers for One Piece Chapter 986 (according to Blocktoro) are – Fokoroju says that Orochi was our boss and ex-Shogun of Wano, and they will never forgive him. The Captain of special Samurai forces announces a war on Kaido loudly. King get orders fro Kaido and starts to kill everyone.

Other One Piece Chapter 986 spoilers are – Orochi's subordinated are having mixed opinions because Kaido killed Orochi, where Fokoroju refuses to accept his terms. Queen laughs that there are only 10 Samurais to fight against Kaido and he never thought they would open their mouths. Kaido's subordinates admit that the Samurais are on a different level as they knock out a lot of fighters.

One Piece Chapter 986 is set to arrive on Sunday, August 2. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga and anime.

