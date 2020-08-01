Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, others wish Taapsee Pannu on her 33rd birthday

Wishes poured in for 'Pink' actor Taapsee Pannu on Saturday as she ringed into her 33rd birthday. Several Bollywood celebrities including actors Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma, Vicky Kaushal, and others extended birthday wishes to the 'Badla' actor.

Taapsee's 'Manmarziyan' co-star Vicky Kaushal took to Instagram to share a picture from the time of promotions of the film. "Happy Birthday @taapsee. Stay the patakha you are my laal pari," he wrote.

Actor Sonakshi Sinha also wished her 'Mission Mangal' co-star by dedicating an Instagram story to her and wrote, "Happy birthday @taapsee. Stay the brave girl you are." Katrina Kaif posted a picture of the birthday girl on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Happy Birthday @taapsee Lots of love and happiness to you."

Anushka Sharma also posted a picture of the 'Thappad' actor on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday taapsee. To love, laughter and peace of mind." Several other Bollywood celebrities including director Anurag Kashyap, actors Riteish Deshmukh and Manoj Bajpayee had taken to social media to wish the 'Pink' actor on her birthday. (ANI)