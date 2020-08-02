The Vamps’ James McVey postpones wedding due to coronavirus pandemics

The Vamps’ lead guitarist James McVey has postponed his wedding with fiancee Kirstie Brittain due to the coronavirus pandemic. The British pop star and his girlfriend of over three years were supposed to tie the knot in November, but have now pushed the ceremony to October 2021.

“I think we're going to postpone it. It is meant for November, but the problem is that the government haven't really set out any plans for how weddings can go back to normal. Thirty people can be at a reception, but have to be socially distanced,” McVey told Metro. “We have elderly relatives in Liverpool who would have to travel down to Dorset where we’re getting married. Kirstie and I are thinking it’s best to postpone it until Halloween next year,” he added.

The duo got engaged in February last year..