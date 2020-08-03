Newly free Tekashi 6ix9ine enjoys ice cream, selfies with fans in NYC

American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was spotted enjoying his newfound freedom from home confinement with a stroll through Midtown Manhattan and an ice cream cone. According to Page Six, the 24-year-old rapper enjoyed the treat on Sunday (local time) as he and his security entourage walked along East 47th Street for several blocks. They also stopped at points to pose for selfies with fans- hardly keeping a low-profile.

Tekashi whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced to 24 months in prison plus five years of supervised release last December after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy and eight other charges. He had faced 47 years in prison after copping to joining the Nine Trey Bloods (violent set of a street gang) to help his career and backing them financially.

He instead chose to turn state's evidence in a high-profile trial that put many members of the crew behind bars but refused to enter the witness protection program. Page Six reported that the rapper has already spent 13 months behind bars during the case and been released to home confinement in April amid the coronavirus pandemic.6ix9ine was finally freed on Saturday, when his ankle monitor was removed, according to his lawyer.

While out and about on Sunday, 6ix9ine was heard griping that he was unable to go live on Instagram to interact with some713,000 followers. "Yo, Instagram restricted me from going live," he was heard saying into his phone at one point during the stroll.

Even if he can't go live, the rap star's page on the platform showed that he hit the ground running post-release. A new clip posted on Instagram shows 6ix9ine rapping and pulling stunts in a number of high-end cars. The footage that witnesses said was shot Sunday morning, apparently is for a new music video. (ANI)