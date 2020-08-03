Left Menu
Development News Edition

Newly free Tekashi 6ix9ine enjoys ice cream, selfies with fans in NYC

American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was spotted enjoying his newfound freedom from home confinement with a stroll through Midtown Manhattan and an ice cream cone.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:09 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:09 IST
Newly free Tekashi 6ix9ine enjoys ice cream, selfies with fans in NYC
Tekashi 6ix9ine (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

American rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine was spotted enjoying his newfound freedom from home confinement with a stroll through Midtown Manhattan and an ice cream cone. According to Page Six, the 24-year-old rapper enjoyed the treat on Sunday (local time) as he and his security entourage walked along East 47th Street for several blocks. They also stopped at points to pose for selfies with fans- hardly keeping a low-profile.

Tekashi whose real name is Daniel Hernandez, was sentenced to 24 months in prison plus five years of supervised release last December after pleading guilty to racketeering conspiracy and eight other charges. He had faced 47 years in prison after copping to joining the Nine Trey Bloods (violent set of a street gang) to help his career and backing them financially.

He instead chose to turn state's evidence in a high-profile trial that put many members of the crew behind bars but refused to enter the witness protection program. Page Six reported that the rapper has already spent 13 months behind bars during the case and been released to home confinement in April amid the coronavirus pandemic.6ix9ine was finally freed on Saturday, when his ankle monitor was removed, according to his lawyer.

While out and about on Sunday, 6ix9ine was heard griping that he was unable to go live on Instagram to interact with some713,000 followers. "Yo, Instagram restricted me from going live," he was heard saying into his phone at one point during the stroll.

Even if he can't go live, the rap star's page on the platform showed that he hit the ground running post-release. A new clip posted on Instagram shows 6ix9ine rapping and pulling stunts in a number of high-end cars. The footage that witnesses said was shot Sunday morning, apparently is for a new music video. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Broncos OT James opts out of 2020 season

Denver Broncos offensive tackle JaWuan James announced his decision to opt out of the 2020 season on Monday. After continuous conversation with my family over the past couple weeks about the NFL figuring out a plan for the 2020 season, Ive ...

Trump says he does not mind if Microsoft buys TikTok

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Monday he does not mind if Microsoft Corp buys the Chinese-owned short-video app TikTok, but any purchase by an American company would have to be done by a Sept. 15 deadline.The Republican president, who ...

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, Left leader Mohammed Salim test positive; Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad in self-isolation

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram and CPIM politburo member Mohammed Salim were among the prominent politicians who tested positive for COVID-19 as a rapid spike in cases took the tally in the country to over 18 lakh on Monday. I have just test...

US STOCKS-Microsoft, Apple lift Wall St as investors await stimulus

Wall Streets main indexes rose on Monday as a rebound in multi-billion dollar deals, including Microsofts pursuit of TikToks U.S. operations, lifted sentiment as efforts to hammer out a coronavirus relief bill resumed.Microsoft jumped 4 on ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020