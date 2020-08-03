Left Menu
'Glee' alum Jenna Ushkowitz announces engagement to David Stanley

Former 'Glee' actor Jenna Ushkowitz announced her engagement to David Stanley, sharing a photo of her dazzling ring on Instagram.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-08-2020 22:27 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 22:27 IST
Picture shared by Jenna Ushkowitz (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Former 'Glee' actor Jenna Ushkowitz announced her engagement to David Stanley, sharing a photo of her dazzling ring, on Instagram. According to Page Six, the 64-year-old actor captioned the shot, "Yes, a million times, yes," in a picture which also featured Stanley and their French bulldog Bear that she shared on Sunday (local time).

Stanley, who has been dating Ushkowitz since 2018, also shared the same image on his Instagram page, posting, "Yes." As news of Ushkowitz's engagement made the rounds online, the fellow bride-to-be and pop star Demi Lovato- who acted on 'Glee' -- expressed her excitement in the comments.

The 27-year-old songstress Lovato wrote, "DOUBLE SOON TO BE MARRIED ENGAGED COUPLES DATE SOON ASAP. I'M SO HAPPY FOR YOU." Page Six reported that in June, Ushkowitz and Stanley celebrated their two-year anniversary.

"2 years of getting to know you, travelling, laughing. 2 years of growth, learning about each other, ourselves, our love and 2 years of creating our little family. Can't wait for all the days, months, years to come. Happy anniversary mi amor," she wrote on Instagram at the time. Ushkowitz's engagement comes weeks after she and fellow 'Glee' stars mourned the tragic death of Naya Rivera. Last month, Ushkowitz posted touching tributes to her late friend. (ANI)

