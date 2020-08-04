Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Peaky Blinders Season 6 may not have an official release but that can't stop fans from predicting what they can see next. The release is subjected to alter for multiple times as the world's health condition is very poor.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 will be better than before despite the fact that the Covid-19 pandemic has necessitated changes and affected the production, the series writer Steven Knight recently said.

The viewers still remember how Peaky Blinders Season 5 ended with a cliffhanger showing Tommy holding a gun to his head. According to Peaky Blinders' director, Anthony Byrne, Season 6 will pick up from where Season 5 ended.

"It picks up directly. So, the very first image you will see will be back in that field. Tommy (by Cillian Murphy), with a gun to his head. Then, we will move on from there, we resolve that amazing moment - it's great," Byrne said.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 is likely to take the viewers to Tommy's backstory. If it is to be believed, fans will know that the gang's leader had a traumatic backstory based on his experiences of operating as a tunneller in World War One.

There is also a probability that Tommy's backstory in Peaky Blinders Season 6 may include the relationship between Tommy and Lizzie Stark (Natasha O'Keeffe). Season 5 exposed them as a married couple after she announced her pregnancy to him at the end of the fourth season. The avid viewers believe their love tale will continue in the upcoming season and Tommy will be in love with her while raising their kids.

On the other hand, Peaky Blinders Season 6 will be seen having a time jump from the previous season. "In series six, we'll be looking at 1934 and things are worse. The drum beat is getting louder, tensions are worse and Tommy is right in the middle of all that. Again, it will be an exploration of what was going on in the '30s and how certain things transpired," Steven Knight said.

The filming for Peaky Blinders Season 6 was badly affected due to coronavirus pandemic in the last couple of months. Unfortunately, the filming has not been able to begin but there are hopes that it will commence in the next few months. Accordingly, the sixth season could be delayed until 2022.

Peaky Blinders Season 6 doesn't have an official release date. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the television series.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix