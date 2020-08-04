Left Menu
Development News Edition

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 04-08-2020 11:50 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 11:50 IST
Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix
Many fans are wondering how far Money Heist Season 5’s production has completed. Image Credit: Facebook / La casa de papel - Money Heist

Fans are quite happy as Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) has been confirmed by the show's creator. The imminent fifth season is a highly demanded show as the previous seasons recorded severe viewership ratings.

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is likely to be released in April 2021. Fans are not happy after knowing that Money Heist will not be renewed for Season 6.

On July 31, Netflix took to Twitter to announce that Money Heist will end with Season 5. In a statement posted to Netflix's 'See What's Next' account, Alexa Pina said the following regarding the renewal: "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropess. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season."

Many fans are wondering how far Money Heist Season 5's production has completed. In early July 2020, the series creator, Alex Pina confirmed that he was still writing the fifth season with a glamorous picture of the showrunner in their back garden office. Pina tagged alongside his picture in the office (translated into English): Writing La Casa de Papel 5.

In the last month, the avid fans were led to believe that the filming for Money Heist Season 5 had commenced. Thanks to the production company, Vancouver Media for posting pictures via Instagram to ensure that the production had already started.

The filming for Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) had started under new guidelines. It was supposed to start earlier but the global coronavirus pandemic crippled the entire entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But it is expected to be out in April 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

Also Read: The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

London stocks track Asia gains on recovery optimism; BP jumps

London-listed shares rose for a second straight session on Tuesday as investors held out for a post-pandemic recovery on the back of improving economic data, while BP jumped after its quarterly results. The oil major rose 6.3 and was on tra...

1,384 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

As many as 1,384 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of cases to 37,681, said the State Health Department on Tuesday. Out of the total coronavirus cases, 14,349 cases are active, 23,073 are recovered c...

Heavy rains: Holiday declared for govt offices in Mumbai

The Maharashtra government announced a holiday for all its offices in Mumbai city and suburbs on Tuesday in view of the heavy rainfall in the metropolis and neighbouring areas. Heavy showers caused water-logging at several places in the cit...

Disburse pension to elderly on time; provide PPE, face masks to people in old age homes: SC

The Supreme Court Tuesday said pension to elderly persons should be disbursed on time and those living in old age homes across the country be provided with personal protective equipment PPE, sanitizers and face masks during the persisting C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020