Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Fans are quite happy as Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) has been confirmed by the show's creator. The imminent fifth season is a highly demanded show as the previous seasons recorded severe viewership ratings.

Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) is likely to be released in April 2021. Fans are not happy after knowing that Money Heist will not be renewed for Season 6.

On July 31, Netflix took to Twitter to announce that Money Heist will end with Season 5. In a statement posted to Netflix's 'See What's Next' account, Alexa Pina said the following regarding the renewal: "We've spent almost a year thinking about how to break up the band. How to put the Professor on the ropess. How to get into situations that are irreversible for many characters. The result is the fifth part of La Casa de Papel. The war reaches its most extreme and savage levels, but it is also the most epic and exciting season."

Many fans are wondering how far Money Heist Season 5's production has completed. In early July 2020, the series creator, Alex Pina confirmed that he was still writing the fifth season with a glamorous picture of the showrunner in their back garden office. Pina tagged alongside his picture in the office (translated into English): Writing La Casa de Papel 5.

In the last month, the avid fans were led to believe that the filming for Money Heist Season 5 had commenced. Thanks to the production company, Vancouver Media for posting pictures via Instagram to ensure that the production had already started.

The filming for Money Heist Season 5 (aka La casa de papel Season 5) had started under new guidelines. It was supposed to start earlier but the global coronavirus pandemic crippled the entire entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill.

Money Heist Season 5 doesn't have an official release date. But it is expected to be out in April 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Netflix series.

THE HEIST COMES TO AN END PART 5. pic.twitter.com/QOgJgzsqff — Netflix (@netflix) July 31, 2020

Also Read: The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?