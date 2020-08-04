The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 seems to take much more time than the previous seasons. The reason is Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic almost shattered the entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Almost all the television and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time for the global pandemic situation.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 may take extra time, but it will surely return and the journey of Lagina brothers will continue until they discover the precious treasure many people have been looking for a long time. History Channel still needs to renew the reality show, as we are yet to get the formal announcement on it. Fans believe that they will get hear the good news soon despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will show the team members going deeper to discover the centuries-old hidden Money Pit. EconoTimes noted that the team would be freezing the ground so that they can excavate and hoping to see the vault or tunnel at the bottom.

The finale of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 revealed the team assembled in the war room and everything that they found throughout the season was laid out on the table. All the members were excited as the chart goes all the way down to even early 13th century. The squished stick was put in place in the medieval era. After carbon dating the stick, the date revealed to be from early 1200 AD.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will start where Season 7 left off. Accordingly, the team will continue digging around the island. This will also include Samuel Ball's land where they found a tunnel. The team will concentrate on the property on Samuel Ball who lived between 1765 and 1846. The team has already progressed a lot by procuring the permit to dig.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 doesn't have an official release date. It is expected to be on History in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix