Left Menu
Development News Edition

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vancouver | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:39 IST
The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates
The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will show the team members going deeper to discover the centuries-old hidden Money Pit. Image Credit: Facebook / The Curse of Oak Island

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 seems to take much more time than the previous seasons. The reason is Covid-19 pandemic. China's Wuhan-emerged coronavirus and its transmutation into a global pandemic almost shattered the entertainment industry and brought it to a standstill. Almost all the television and movie projects had been halted or postponed for indefinite time for the global pandemic situation.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 may take extra time, but it will surely return and the journey of Lagina brothers will continue until they discover the precious treasure many people have been looking for a long time. History Channel still needs to renew the reality show, as we are yet to get the formal announcement on it. Fans believe that they will get hear the good news soon despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will show the team members going deeper to discover the centuries-old hidden Money Pit. EconoTimes noted that the team would be freezing the ground so that they can excavate and hoping to see the vault or tunnel at the bottom.

The finale of The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 revealed the team assembled in the war room and everything that they found throughout the season was laid out on the table. All the members were excited as the chart goes all the way down to even early 13th century. The squished stick was put in place in the medieval era. After carbon dating the stick, the date revealed to be from early 1200 AD.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 will start where Season 7 left off. Accordingly, the team will continue digging around the island. This will also include Samuel Ball's land where they found a tunnel. The team will concentrate on the property on Samuel Ball who lived between 1765 and 1846. The team has already progressed a lot by procuring the permit to dig.

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 doesn't have an official release date. It is expected to be on History in 2021. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the reality television series.

Also Read: Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

50-yr-old man arrested for supplying drugs in Delhi; 2.5 kg heroin seized

A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly supplying illegal drugs in the national capital, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Bishan Singh, a resident of Sector-7 of Rohini, they said. Two-and-a-half kilogr...

Can you get the coronavirus from secondhand smoke?

Can you get the coronavirus from secondhand smoke Secondhand smoke isnt believed to directly spread the virus, experts say, but infected smokers may blow droplets carrying the virus when they exhale. Being able to smell the smoke might be a...

Top Indian military and strategic brass review situation in eastern Ladakh

Indias top military and strategic brass on Tuesday reviewed the overall situation in eastern Ladakh amid indications that the latest round of talks between senior military commanders of Indian and Chinese armies on the next phase of disenga...

Bangladesh PM Hasina assures 'proper' probe, trial in retired army major killing

Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday said a proper probe would be carried out into the killing of the retired army major -- who had served in her special security protection force -- in a police firing, as she called his mothe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020