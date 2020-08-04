Left Menu
Abhishek Bachchan says 'colours of nature never fail to impress', posts picture

Adoring nature's beauty at the hospital where he is receiving treatment for COVID-19, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Tuesday shared a refreshing picture as he spoke about colours of nature that never fail to impress.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-08-2020 23:16 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 23:16 IST
Abhishek Bachchan (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Adoring nature's beauty at the hospital where he is receiving treatment for COVID-19, actor Abhishek Bachchan on Tuesday shared a refreshing picture as he spoke about colours of nature that never fail to impress. The 'Dostana' actor posted a picture on Instagram, wherein he highlighted the colours of nature and shared the scenic view of a cloudy sky. In the picture shared by the 'Dhoom' star, the capture features a trail of lush green plants in flower pots, kept in grass and palm trees, amid the cloudy sky that is covered in hues of blue and black.

"The colours of nature never fail to impress," wrote the 'Drona' star who channelled his positive attitude in the caption with the hashtag "always look on the bright side of life ." Celebrity followers including Vikrant Massey liked the post that garnered more than 36 thousand likes within an hour of being posted.

Abhishek Bachchan along with father Amitabh Bachchan was admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital on July 11 after testing positive for coronavirus. Senior Bachchan tested negative for COVID-19 on August 2, however, Abhishek remained positive and is undergoing treatment for coronavirus at the hospital. (ANI)

