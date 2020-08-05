Left Menu
Development News Edition

Disney scraps theatrical release for 'Mulan', film to debut on Disney Plus now

In a call with investors, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek stressed that "Mulan" is a "one-off" case of a major film debuting on the streaming service.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-08-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 11:42 IST
Disney scraps theatrical release for 'Mulan', film to debut on Disney Plus now
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Disney has announced that its much-delayed live-action remake of "Mulan" will now be hitting its streaming service Disney Plus. The film, starring Liu Yifei, will be available for the subscribers of the streamer for a premium rental price of USD 29.99, reported Variety.

Directed by Niki Caro, the adventure epic was previously scheduled to release on August 21, after being pushed from March to July in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Last month, the studio had decided to take the film off from its release calendar.

The decision to bypass cinemas and debut "Mulan" on Disney Plus deals a major blow to the theatre owners who were counting on playing both that film and Warner Bros' "Tenet" upon reopening later this month. In a call with investors, Walt Disney Co. CEO Bob Chapek stressed that "Mulan" is a "one-off" case of a major film debuting on the streaming service. "We're very pleased to be able to bring 'Mulan' to our consumer base that has been waiting for it for a long, long time as we've had to unfortunately move our theatrical date several times. We are looking at 'Mulan' as one-off as opposed to saying there is some new business windowing model that we are looking at," Chapek said.

"That said, we find it very interesting to be able to take a new offering to consumers at that USD 29.99 price and learn from it and see what happens not only in terms of the uptick of the number of subscribers we got on the platform, but also the number of transactions we get on that PVOD offering," he added..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Day after return, Marlins to play 2 vs. O's

After the long wait without baseball, the Miami Marlins will be getting a heavy dose of it on Wednesday. Miamis pitching was well rested and brilliant on Tuesday night at Orioles Park at Camden Yards -- the Marlins first game since July 26 ...

Doctors in Japan caution against domestic travel amid COVID-19 resurgence

Japanese holidaymakers should refrain from domestic travel and regional governments should act independently to contain a resurgence of coronavirus infections, the countrys top doctors association said on Wednesday. Japan Medical Associatio...

HIGHLIGHTS

Following are the top stories at 1 pm NATION DEL27 AYODHYA-PM-BHOOMI PUJAN PM performs bhoomi pujan for Ram temple in Ayodhya Ayodhya Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday performed the bhoomi pujan of a Supreme Court-mandat...

Australian state reports record virus increase

Australias hot spot Victoria state announced a new record 725 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Wednesday, while businesses in Melbourne city prepared to draw down their shutters as new pandemic restrictions are enforced. The new 24-hour reco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020