Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sean Penn says he married Leila George in a 'COVID wedding' on Zoom

There were rumours floating on social media that 59-year-old Penn had secretly married George, 28. Meyers asked Penn about the rumours and he confirmed them by showing his wedding ring. The Oscar winner revealed that he and George got married on 30 July.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 05-08-2020 13:45 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 13:45 IST
Sean Penn says he married Leila George in a 'COVID wedding' on Zoom

Actor Sean Penn has confirmed that he tied the knot with his girlfriend Leila George in an intimate ceremony during the coronavirus pandemic. There were rumours floating on social media that 59-year-old Penn had secretly married George, 28. The two have been in a relationship for the past four years.

On Tuesday, the actor broke the news during a virtual appearance on talk show  "Late Night with Seth Meyers" . Meyers asked Penn about the rumours and he confirmed them by showing his wedding ring.

The Oscar winner revealed that he and George got married on 30 July. "We did a COVID wedding. By that I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house, my two children and her brother, and we did it that way,” Penn said.

George, who has starred in films such as  "Mortal Engines" and "The Kid" , is the eldest child of actors Vincent D'Onofrio and Greta Scacchi. Penn was previously married actor Robin Wright with whom he shares two kids -- daughter Dylan Frances, 29, and son Hopper Jack, 26.

He was also married to pop star Madonna for four years from 1985 to 1989..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Small businesses in Maharashtra, Delhi to be affected most by reverse migration: Report

Rising cases of COVID-19 and subsequent lockdowns are deterring migrant labourers from returning to their workplaces and will impact small businesses the most, particularly in Maharashtra and Delhi, a report said on Wednesday. Despite the l...

Consider Brinda Karat's plea for FIR against BJP leaders over 'hate speech': Delhi HC to magistrates

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked a magisterial court to consider an application filed by CPIM leader Brinda Karat seeking registration of FIRs against BJP leaders Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Parvesh Verma and others for their allege...

Yediyurappa greets people on bhoomi pujan for Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa and his cabinet colleagues greeted people on the occasion of the ground breaking ceremony for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Wednesday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation ...

Sumit Nagal gets direct entry into singles main draw of US Open

Young Indian tennis player Sumit Nagal is set to compete in his second Grand Slam main draw after receiving a direct entry into the US Open, which several top players will miss due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The world number 127 is the last ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020