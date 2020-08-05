Left Menu
Development News Edition

'It will be an absolute honour to play Kalpana Chawla on screen,' says Vaani Kapoor

Actor Vaani Kapoor recently spoke about her interests to work in a biopic of astronaut Kalpana Chawla.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-08-2020 20:42 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 20:42 IST
'It will be an absolute honour to play Kalpana Chawla on screen,' says Vaani Kapoor
Vaani Kapoor (Image courtesy: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Vaani Kapoor recently spoke about her interests to work in a biopic of astronaut Kalpana Chawla. The 'Befikre' actor said, "I would love to do a biopic! Kalpana Chawla is a huge role model for women around the world and anyone who has ever dreamt of being an astronaut. She's an inspiration and her story is definitely the one to be celebrated and told. I would really really want to play her on-screen, it'll be an absolute honour."

The 31-year-old star seems to be making her intent clear to do a project that was once rumoured to be looking for Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone to helm the affairs. The actor feels she would love to take the risk as an artist and try her hand at doing the biopic and also experiment with several genres in her career span. Talking about the roles she has essayed on the big screen so far, Kapoor added, "I've tried to pick the best from what came my way and it feels amazing to have worked with some of the best in the industry. I have been able to get opportunities for roles so distinctive. From a small-town girl Tara in Shudh Desi Romance to a girl who's French in Befikre, to an independent single mother in War, to a completely different era in Shamshera, it's been pretty good."

The actor added, "However, there are many more films one desires to be part of, genres like action, comedy, romcoms, drama, suspense, thriller, all and many more versatile roles to discover." Sharing about what attracts her to sign a film, Vaani said, "It's about connecting to a story and then to the character. I try and pick parts that can be diverse, yet meaningful, and exciting."

Vani Kapoor has got two major projects in the pipeline, including 'Shamshera' opposite Ranbir Kapoor and 'Bell Bottom' opposite Akshay Kumar. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Biden won't go to Milwaukee to accept Democratic nomination

Joe Biden will not travel to Milwaukee to accept the Democratic presidential nomination because of concerns over the coronavirus, party officials said Wednesday, signaling a move to a convention that essentially has become entirely virtual....

Mumbai rains: PM assures all possible help to Maha CM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about the prevailing situation in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rains and assured all possible support, the Prime Ministers Office ...

Microsoft joins hands with Samsung for special Xbox Game Pass on Android

With the launch of Samsungs new Galaxy Note 20 handset, the company has unveiled a unique Xbox Game Pass partnership. The tech company Microsoft has joined hands with Samsung to include a special version of the Xbox Game Pass app in Samsung...

Krishna river board addresses water needs of AP, Telangana

Amaravati, Aug 5 PTI The Krishna River Management Board KRMB on Wednesday allocated 7.746 tmcft of water to Telangana and 17 tmcft to Andhra Pradesh from Srisailam reservoir on river Krishna to meet the drinking water and irrigation needs o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020