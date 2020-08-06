Left Menu
Bollywood, TV industry mourn actor Samir Sharma's untimely death

No suicide note was found at the spot and it is suspected he hung himself two days ago, Malad police station's senior inspector George Fernandes said Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who worked with Sharma in the 2014 romantic-comedy "Hasee Toh Phasee", shared an image from the film on Instagram and wrote, "Really sad and unfortunate.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-08-2020 18:59 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 18:59 IST
Several film and TV personalities, including Varun Dhawan, Sidharth Malhotra, Richa Chadha and Vatsal Sheth on Thursday paid tributes to actor Samir Sharma, who was found dead in his home in suburban Malad. According to police, the 44-year-old actor—who featured on shows like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi'', 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki' and ''Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyar Ke'—was found hanging from the fan of the kitchen on Wednesday night. No suicide note was found at the spot and it is suspected he hung himself two days ago, Malad police station's senior inspector George Fernandes said

Actor Sidharth Malhotra, who worked with Sharma in the 2014 romantic-comedy "Hasee Toh Phasee" , shared an image from the film on Instagram and wrote, "Really sad and unfortunate. RIP Sameer Sharma." Varun took to Instagram stories and wrote, "RIP Sameer Sharma." Vatsal, the actor's "Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke" co-star, took to Twitter and shared a picture with Sharma. "Absolutely shocked to hear that Samir is no more...we used to chat about so many things...You always had a smile on your face...cant believe you are gone," he wrote. Richa, who had recently blogged about how Bollywood is divided between kind and unkind people, tweeted that Sharma's death was heartbreaking. The "Fukrey" star said people working in the entertainment industry have nothing to fall back on, which can be scary. "When I’d written the blog, I had hinted that there’d be more suicides. And sadly, I still feel like there’d be more. Cast/crew working in show business have no safety net. Discuss restructuring and royalties. Demand your rights. Be compassionate to those around... RIP Sameer," Richa said. Sharma’s death comes at a time the entertainment industry is reeling from the shock of the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. Rajput’s death will now be investigated by the CBI

Sushant's death sparked a widespread debate about the nepotistic culture of the industry and eventually become a breeding ground for several conspiracy theories. Filmmaker Anubhav Sinha, hinting about the TV coverage of Sushant's death, hoped Sharma's death would also spark equal concern. "Meanwhile sane people, we need to watch out for our friends. Make that extra call just to say Hi. Time to hold hands," the "Thappad" director tweeted. Filmmaker Hansal Mehta, too, said Sharma's death was extremely tragic. "Another young actor dies by suspected suicide. Very, very sad," Mehta tweeted. TV star Gautam Rode, Mouni Roy and Riya Sen also mourned Sharma's death.

