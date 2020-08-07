Left Menu
Important to be sensitive to each other: Angad Bedi on 'Gunjan Saxena' boycott calls

"If a film like this is going to be in a position where it can be a great example to the youth, why would you boycott that?"  "Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl", which also features Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Manav Vij, is set to stream on Netflix from August 12.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:49 IST
Important to be sensitive to each other: Angad Bedi on 'Gunjan Saxena' boycott calls
Actor Angad Bedi believes that those calling for the boycott of "Gunjan Saxena- The Kargil Girl" are being unfair to all the artistes who have put in their hardwork into the film. In the aftermath of actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, the industry is reeling from an intense and raging debate about the preferential treatment insiders in the industry get, making an outsider's journey in the showbiz difficult. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who has backed "Gunjan Saxena", starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, has come directly under fire, with many accusing him of furthering nepotistic culture in the industry. The film's trailer was also met with several hate-filled comments on social media, followed by calls to boycott it. In an interview with PTI, Angad said it breaks his heart to see how some people have made a "mockery" of a serious situation. "It is sad. I feel there's a certain section of people who have made a mockery out of this situation. Our energies need to come together, we are facing a pandemic, there are many big issues not just our country but the world is facing, unemployment, people dying on the street, because of the disease. "We have lost such a gem of an actor. To have this backlash is wrong because tomorrow when we put ourselves in the same position, this is not how we are going to respond or react. It's important to be sensitive to each other," Angad said.

Directed by debutante Sharan Sharma, the film is based on the life of Gunjan Saxena, then a flying officer, who became the first woman combat aviator to fly into a war zone during the 1999 Kargil War. Angad said those who are asking others to the boycott do not realise that it can have serious implications on the livelihood of the people.

"We all are trying to put bread on the table for our family. Yes, this is a celebrated profession, but it is like just any other profession also. If you talk about boycotting, you're talking about robbing off our livelihood. I don't think that's fair. We get paid to act." The 37-year-old actor said an inspiring film like "Gunjan Saxena" should be widely viewed. "If a film like this is going to be in a position where it can be a great example to the youth, why would you boycott that?" "Gunjan Saxena - The Kargil Girl", which also features Pankaj Tripathi, Vineet Kumar Singh and Manav Vij, is set to stream on Netflix from August 12. In the film, Angad plays Major Anshuman Saxena, Gunjan's well-intentioned but over-protective brother, who would rather have his sister accept the patriarchal ways of the society than challenge it. Angad said it was a "complex" role of someone who is honest to the realities and obstacles a woman faces in "a man's world." "So imagine what fears he is going through, when his younger sister wants to be an officer and excel in a male dominated society. It's great to be extremely optimistic... But is she mentally, emotionally ready? Anshuman knows she is talented but it's a tough world out there," he added. Sharma shares writing credits with Nikhil Mehrotra. Hussain Dalal has written additional dialogues on the movie.

