Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:19 IST
A rumor swirled up some week back that Song Joong-Ki's ex,Song Hye-Kyo and Hyun Bin were dating again. Image Credit: Facebook

Fans of Song Joong-Ki and Song Hye-Kyo have lost interest on the issues related to their divorce. Instead, their fans across the world expressed interest on Song Hye-Kyo's purported relationship with Hyun Bin.

A rumor swirled up some week back that Song Hye-Kyo and Hyun Bin were dating again. According to Today Online, Song Joong-Ki's ex, Song Hye-Kyo has secretly gotten back together with her former beau, Hyun Bin. The two were rumoured to be a couple around 11 to 12 years back. In 2019, they officially acknowledged their relationship.

The rumor surrounding Song Hye-Kyo and Hyun Bin popped up again for the second time. Due to this reason, Song Hye-Kyo's agency recently came forward and debunked the rumor of Descendants of the Sun actress moving on with the Crash Landing on You actor after her split from Song Joong-Ki.

While releasing statement on Song Hye-Kyo and Hyun Bin's rumored relationship, her agency stated, "This is not the first time that Chinese media outlets have released random and unfounded news articles. These media outlets often make up things in their own imagination. Song Hye-Kyo is currently reviewing offers for various projects. Nothing particular has happened."

Song Hye-Kyo recently gave an interview to W Korea. The beautiful South Korean actress revealed that she treats friendship and love with sincerity. "Kinship and friendship, I treat it sincerely. The most valuable emotion in life is when it is felt mutually, truthfully and wholeheartedly. [Every] story of love has something in common: [the] maintenance and preservation of affection requires an assiduous and cooperative attitude from both sides," the Descendants of the Sun actress said (via South China Morning Post).

On the other hand, Song Joong-Ki is currently in the news due to various reasons. His imminent movie Space Sweepers' creators have opened a podium for crowdfunding, which gives an easy opportunity and access to the public to participate in the investment of commercial blockbuster films.

This is really a rare chance to make investment for the public in any movie. This is even quite special as the movie stars Song Joong-Ki and Kim Tae-ri in the lead role.

The pre-registration already opened for Song Joong-Ki and Kim Tae-ri-starring movie Space Sweepers from July 22 and the public can commence investing in it from August 10. Space Sweepers is set to be released in autumn this year.

Another good news for Song Joong-Ki's fans across the world is that the young handsome actor has donated 50 million won (USD 41,900 approx) to the Korea Disaster Relief Association, Pinkvilla noted. History D&C, the agency of Song Joong-Ki was reportedly now aware of the donation made by him. According to a BBC report, at least 15 people have died and more than 1,500 have been forced from their homes after torrential rain triggered floods and landslides in South Korea.

