How many times Lee Min-ho & Sandara Park (Dara) kissed for ‘Kiss’ music video?

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 07-08-2020 02:23 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 02:23 IST
Lee Min-ho played a rich playboy in the music video who has a bet with a friend at a party to make Sandara Park aka Dara (a DJ at the same party) fall for him. Image Credit: YouTube / 2NE1

Many may not know that Lee Min-ho became the first Korean celebrity to have a wax figure made in his image at Madame Tussauds, with figures being unveiled in Shanghai in 2013, and Hong Kong in 2014. Lee Min-ho is referred as the 'global actor' by media and fans.

The King: Eternal Monarch's star, Lee Min-ho made a music video former 2NE1 member Sandara Park aka Dara. It was for her solo track 'Kiss' in which she made her Korean debut in 2009.

Do you know, how many times Sandara Park kissed Lee Min-ho in that music video? The song was used in a video promoting Cass Beer, which Sandara Park starred in alongside actor Lee Min-ho. The video became popular for a kissing scene between the two performers, and the single topped South Korean music charts.

During a 2019 episode on tvN's Seoul Mate 2, en route to Manila in the Philippines, Sandara Park opened up about the kissing scene in the video with Lee Min-ho saying, "It's my only solo track. I had a kiss scene with Lee Min-ho... He's one of the top male celebrities here [Philippines]. At the end [of the music video], I kiss [Lee Min-ho] for revenge. It was when I was a rookie and didn't know anything. We did it 50 times. Because I didn't know. I was a rookie, and there were so many people... I wasn't able to really feel the kiss," Soompi reported via Soompi.

Lee Min-ho played a rich playboy in the music video who has a bet with a friend at a party to make Sandara Park aka Dara (a DJ at the same party) fall for him. However, Dara doesn't fall for Lee Min-ho's charm and instead slaps him. Yet, Lee Min-ho's wealthy theatrics don't work on Dara and instead, she seeks revenge in her punk avatar, makes out with Lee Min-ho, and promptly tears up the bet money in front of him soliciting her revenge.

Also Read: Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin's series marks over 7,800 supports

