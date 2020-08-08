Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rhea Chakraborty shares late Sushant's note of 'gratitude'

A day after she was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering in Sushant Singh Rajput case, his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday shared a picture of a note which she claims was written by the late actor expressing his gratitude for certain things in his life.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2020 14:44 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 14:44 IST
Rhea Chakraborty shares late Sushant's note of 'gratitude'

A day after she was grilled by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for alleged money laundering in Sushant Singh Rajput case, his girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty on Saturday shared a picture of a note which she claims was written by the late actor expressing his gratitude for certain things in his life. Chakraborty (28) also shared through her advocate Satish Maneshinde a photograph of a water sipper, which is a piece of movie merchandise from Rajput's 2019 film "Chhichhore".

"The only property of Sushant that I possess," she said in a message sent along with the photo to the media. The other picture shows a page of a notebook titled "Gratitude List" with seven serial numbers.

"I am grateful for my life. I am grateful for Lillu in my life. I am grateful for Bebu in my life. I am grateful for Sir in my life. I am grateful for Ma'am in my life. I am grateful for Fudge in my life. I am grateful for all the love in my life," reads the note which Maneshinde said was written by the late actor in Chakraborty's notebook. In her message shared by Maneshinde, Chakraborty stated, "And this is his (Rajput's) handwriting...Lillu is Showik (Chakraborty's brother), Bebu is me, Sir is my dad, Ma'm is my mom and Fudge is his dog".

Maneshinde, however, did not say when the note was written or if it was handed over to the Mumbai police which had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) after Rajput's death in June this year. The actor (34) was found hanging at his residence in suburban Bandra on June 14.

His father K K Singh on July 25 lodged a complaint with the Bihar police against Chakraborty, her parents Indrajit and Sandhya Chakraborty, her brother Showik, her former manager Shruti Modi and one Samuel Miranda, who Chakraborty had employed as the manager in Rajput's house. Based on the complaint, the Bihar police registered an FIR against the accused persons and booked them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code including abetment to suicide, criminal conspiracy, cheating and wrongful confinement.

K K Singh had also alleged financial irregularities in Rajput's bank accounts and properties, and claimed that Rs 15 crore was siphoned away from his accounts. The ED had on July 31 registered a case of money laundering against the Chakrabortys and others.

The agency on Friday questioned Rhea Chakraborty, Showik, Indrajit Chakraborty and Shruti Modi for several hours at their south Mumbai office. Chakraborty had moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of the FIR registered against her from Patna to Mumbai.

The Bihar government had earlier this week recommended the probe in the Rajput death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)..

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 tests of all cyclists, support staff before start of camp on Aug 14 return negative: SAI

The COVID-19 tests of all cyclists and support staff, who have been in quarantine on arrival ahead of the national camp beginning on August 14 here, have returned negative, the Sports Authority of India said on Saturday. The team of 11 cycl...

Dutch diplomat among dead in Beirut blast

The Dutch foreign ministry says that the wife of the Netherlands ambassador to Lebanon has died of injuries she sustained in the massive blast that hit Beirut earlier this week. Hedwig Waltmans-Molier died Saturday morning at age 55. She wo...

Blast rocks military base in Somali capital, at least eight dead

A huge blast rocked a military base in Somalias capital Mogadishu near a stadium on Saturday, killing at least eight people and injuring 14, emergency workers said, and the militant group al Shabaab claimed responsiblity. Soldiers opened fi...

15 proposals of stressed NBFCs, HFCs worth Rs 6,400 cr sanctioned under special liquidity scheme

The Finance Ministry on Saturday said 15 proposals worth Rs 6,399 crore of stressed NBFCs and HFCs have been sanctioned under the special liquidity scheme announced as part of the Rs 20.97 lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat package. The scheme ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020