Abhishek Bachchan tests negative for COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Saturday said that he has tested negative for COVID-19 and expressed gratitude to the medical staff for taking care of him during his recovery. Abhishek, his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan, actor-wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were all admitted at the isolation ward of the Nanavati Hospital here after they tested positive for COVID-19 in July. The 44-year-old actor, who was diagnosed with the virus and shifted to the hospital isolation ward on July 11 along with his father, shared the news of his negative report on Instagram. "I TOLD YOU!!! Discharge plan: YES!! This afternoon I tested Covid-19 NEGATIVE. Thank you all for your prayers and wishes. I’m so happy to be able to go home,” Abhishek wrote alongside a picture of his ‘My Care Board’ from the hospital.

“My eternal gratitude to the doctors and nursing staff at Nanavati Hospital for taking such good care of me and my family and helping us beat Covid-19. We couldn’t have done it without them," he added. Amitabh, who was discharged from the hospital last week, also shared the news of Abhishek’s homecoming on Twitter. “Abhishek tests negative for CoviD .. discharged from Hospital..On his way home .. GOD IS GREAT. Thank you Ef and well wishers for your PRAYERS ,” he tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, the 77-year-old star had revealed on his blog that Abhishek underwent another test for coronavirus. "I must admit that there is anxiety now for Abhishek … He has his swab test this morning and by the evening we shall know if he can come home. Prayers," he had written on his blog.

Aishwarya, 46, and eight-year-old Aaradhya, who were initially quarantining at their home, were shifted to the Nanavati hospital on July 17 and were discharged 10 days later. Throughout their hospitalisation, Abhishek had kept his fans and well-wishers updated about the family’s health through his Twitter posts..