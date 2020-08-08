Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanjay Dutt admitted to hospital, says he tested negative for COVID-19

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been admitted to a city hospital here after he complained of breathlessness, on Saturday said that he is currently under "medical observation".

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-08-2020 23:30 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 23:27 IST
Sanjay Dutt admitted to hospital, says he tested negative for COVID-19
"Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation and the COVID-19 report is negative as well," Sanjay said in a brief statement posted on Twitter and Instagram. Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sanjay Dutt, who has been admitted to a city hospital here after he complained of breathlessness, on Saturday said that he is currently under "medical observation". The 61-year-old star said at the Lilavati Hospital, he was tested for COVID-19 that turned out to be negative. He also assured his fans that he is "doing well".

"Just wanted to assure everyone that I'm doing well. I'm currently under medical observation and the COVID-19 report is negative as well," Sanjay said in a brief statement posted on Twitter and Instagram. "With the help and care of the excellent doctors, nurses and staff at Lilavati hospital, I should be home in a day or two. Thank you for your good wishes and blessings. Please stay safe, everyone," he added.

His sister, Congress leader Priya Dutt said the actor was taken to the hospital in the evening for a "regular check-up". "He was admitted to Lilavati Hospital around 4.30-5 pm for a regular check-up as he was feeling a little breathless. They did a COVID-19 test and the result was negative," she told PTI. Priya added that the actor might get discharged on Monday.

"We have kept him in the hospital so that he gets all of his tests done. He has gone for a full check-up. I think he will come home on Monday," she said. Sanjay is the eldest child of late actors Sunil Dutt and Nargis. He has two sisters -- Priya Dutt and Namrata Dutt. He is married to Manyata Dutt with whom he has two children, a son and a daughter. He also has a daughter, Trishala Dutt, from his first marriage to Richa Sharma. She died of a brain tumour in 1996. On the work front, Sanjay is currently awaiting the release of "Sadak 2" and Ajay Devgn-starrer "Bhuj: The Pride of India" , which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar.

He will also feature in the second instalment of "KGF" and alongside Ranbir Kapoor in "Shamshera". In 2019, the actor had starred in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama "Panipat" , Karan Johar-produced "Kalank" and political drama "Prassthanam".

TRENDING

Entertainment News Roundup: R&B star Lizzo to produce TV programming for Amazon's streaming service; AMC expects to reopen all international theaters in three weeks and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Havana back on lockdown as coronavirus rebounds

Cuba placed Havana back on a strict lockdown on Saturday following a rebound in coronavirus cases, ordering restaurants, bars and pools once more to close, suspending public transportation and banning access to the beach. Cuba, which has be...

Soccer-Juventus hand Pirlo his first manager's role

Serie A champions Juventus stunned Italian football on Saturday by naming World Cup-winning midfielder Andrea Pirlo as their manager even though he has no previous experience in the role.Pirlo, 41, was promoted to the senior job one week af...

Arizona has 1,054 new virus cases, 56 deaths

Arizona health officials on Saturday reported 1,054 new confirmed coronavirus cases and 56 more deathsThe figures from the Department of Health Services increased the states total confirmed COVID-19 cases to nearly 186,000 and the reported ...

Death toll in port of Beirut blast rises to 158

The number of those killed in Tuesdays huge blast in the port of Beirut has risen to 158 and over 6,000 have been injured, local media said on Saturday, citing the Lebanese Health Ministry. A total of 20 people are still listed missing, acc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020