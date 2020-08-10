Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Congratulations and well done': Anupam Kher congratulates friend Satish Kaushik on completing 41 years in Bollywood

Actor Anupam Kher on Monday congratulated good friend and film director Satish Kaushik as he completed 41 years in the industry.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 10-08-2020 09:58 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 09:58 IST
'Congratulations and well done': Anupam Kher congratulates friend Satish Kaushik on completing 41 years in Bollywood
Picture shared by Satish Kaushik to celebrate 41 years in Bollywood (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Actor Anupam Kher on Monday congratulated good friend and film director Satish Kaushik as he completed 41 years in the industry. "Happy 41st anniversary of coming to #Mumbai!," wrote the 65-year-old star Kher on Twitter as he shared a post by Kaushik while he congratulated the latter on achieving the landmark in Bollywood.

Sharing that the filmmaker's 'rising graph must have given a hope' to many, the 'Hotel Mumbai' star added," Your rising graph here must have given hope to thousands of people. You really worked hard and reached a position that you are in today. Congratulations and well done. Abhi to party shuru hui hai. Jai Ho!" Earlier, Kaushik posted a monochromatic throwback picture as he reminisced about the day he came to the city of dreams- Mumbai. In the picture posted over the micro-blogging site, Kaushik is seen posing on a railway station as he holds the bag on his shoulder and a suitcase kept alongside his feet.

With the throwback picture, the actor took a walk down the memory lane and noted, "I came to mumbai to become an actor on 9th Aug 1979 by Paschim Express.10th Aug was first morning in Mumbai." Talking about the things he gained by visiting the city, he added, "Mumbai gave Work, Friends, Wife, Kids, Home, Love, Warmth, Struggle, Success, Failures & Courage to live Happily. Good Morning Mumbai & All who gave me more than I dreamt. Thx." (ANI)

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Equity indices trade higher, pharma and auto stocks gain

Equity benchmark indices advanced by 0.8 per cent during early hours on Monday with pharma, auto and financial stocks in the lead. At 1015 am, the BSE SP Sensex was up by 300 points or 0.79 per cent at 38,341 while the Nifty 50 gained by 92...

Shanghai shares rise on recovery signs, bluechips trim early losses

Shanghais benchmark share index rose on Monday and blue-chip shares trimmed early losses, after new data showed factory deflation eased last month in China, adding to signs of a recovery from the coronavirus crisis in the worlds second-larg...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. Australias second-most populous state reports 322 new COVID-19 casesAustralias second-most populous state has recorded 322 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, the states health d...

Youth held for sexually harassing girl

A man has been arrested for allegedly sexually harassing a 10-year-old girl in Uttar Pradeshs Shamli district, police said on MondayVicky who was absconding was arrested in Kairana police station area on Sunday evening, an officer saidThe g...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020