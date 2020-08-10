Gwyneth Paltrow looks radiant with mother, daughter in 3-generations picture
American actor Gwyneth Paltrow had some help from her mom, actor Blythe Danner, and daughter, Apple Martin, for her latest 'Goop' product launch.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 11:25 IST
American actor Gwyneth Paltrow had some help from her mom, actor Blythe Danner, and daughter, Apple Martin, for her latest 'Goop' product launch. According to People Magazine, on Sunday (local time), the lifestyle brand released its debut G. Label Dress Collection and shared photos of the dresses modelled by the three ladies.
"The debut G. Label Dress Collection - a seasonal edit of sweet spots and sorbet hues - is truly one for the ages," Goop's Instagram wrote alongside a photo of 47-year-old Paltrow and 77-year-old Danner posing in their dresses. The 'Iron Man' star, who is also mom to 14-year-old son Moses, later shared a photo on her own Instagram account that showed the three generations of women hugging and captioned it with three heart emojis.
Paltrow opted for a black and white polka-dot two-piece set: the Devin Crop Top and Danielson A-Line Polka-Dot Skirt retail. The 16-year-old daughter Apple matched her mom with a white and black polka-dot dress.
Danner chose a more colourful route with the bright pink Mendoza Dropped-Waist Shirtdress, which is also available on Goop. The 'The Avengers' stat Paltrow also recently got her family together for a Goop skin product launch. The trio sat down for a special multi-generational chat to introduce them to the products and talk all things beauty. (ANI)
ALSO READ
FEATURE-Supreme Court may hold key to fair housing for LGBT+ Americans
Coronavirus crisis threatens internet opportunity for Native Americans
FDA warns Americans of toxic hand sanitisers
American charged with aggravated murder of wife in France
RV shipments surge as Americans opt to carry home with them to avoid airports, hotels