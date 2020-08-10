Christopher Eccleston returns as Doctor Who for audio series

Emmy-winning British actor Christopher Eccleston is set to reprise his role of the ninth Doctor Who in an audio adventure series. The 56-year-old actor appeared as the time-hopping Time Lord in 13 episodes of “Doctor Who” when the television series was relaunched in 2005.

“After 15 years, it will be exciting to revisit the Ninth Doctor’s world, bringing back to life a character I love playing,” Eccleston said in a statement to Variety. Big Finish Productions will be creating the audio series “Doctor Who: The Ninth Doctor Adventures”, which will feature 12 adventures contained in four box sets, with volume one scheduled to be released in May 2021.

Story details, writers and additional guest cast have not been revealed yet. Big Finish’s Chairman, Jason Haigh-Ellery said he first talked to Eccleston about returning to the role of the Doctor at a fan convention in February.

“I am so pleased that Christopher has decided to return to the role with us – and I’m excited to welcome him to the Big Finish family as we discover the new adventures of the Ninth Doctor,” he added. The audio series will be available as in CD, digital download, or a limited gatefold triple LP in vinyl.