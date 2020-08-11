Left Menu
From Hema Malini to Preity Zinta, Bollywood stars extend Janmashtami greetings

Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Bollywood celebrities including Hema Malini, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Preity Zinta, Raj Babbar among many others on Tuesday extended their greetings with much spiritual fervour on social media.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-08-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 17:28 IST
Post shared by Hema Malini (Image courtesy: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, Bollywood celebrities including Hema Malini, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Preity Zinta, Raj Babbar among many others on Tuesday extended their greetings with much spiritual fervour on social media. Evergreen actor Hema Malini extended Janmashtami wishes on Twitter by sharing a beautiful picture of the peacock feather along with Lord Krishna's hands holding a flute. She noted as she extended greeting to the followers, "To all my friends here: Wish you a Happy and Blessed Janmashtami! May the grace of Lord Krishna always be with you."'

Shilpa Shetty Kundra shared a video that captured the actor's 2019 ISKCON temple visit on the occasion of Janmashtami. Along with the post, the 'Life in a metro' actor noted, "Hare Krsna Hare Krsna. Krsna Krsna Hare Hare.Hare Rama Hare Rama.Rama Rama Hare Hare~Last year this day, performing the Krishna Abhishek at @iskcontemple ." Sending good wishes for the festival on Instagram, the actor noted, "Janmashtami ki aap sabhi ko dheron shubhkaamnayein May Lord Krishna take away all our worries, give us the strength to face each day with courage and bless each one of us with happiness, love & peace on the holy occasion of Krishna Janmashtami.#Janmashtami #LordKrishna #HareKrishna #gratitude #blessed #throwback #krishnajanmashtami."

Preity Zinta posted on Instagram, an adorable portrait of little Krishna feeding on butter and extended greetings of the festival. She noted, "May Lord Krishna steal all your worries and give you peace, wisdom, and happiness. Happy Janmashtami folks. Jai Shri Krishna Makhan chor #HappyJanmashtami." Taking a walk down the memory lane, Tisca Chopra shared on Instagram, a childhood throwback picture as she is seen dressed up as little Krishna. Along with the picture, she noted, "This picture proves two things -- one that I have been performing for a long long time. And second that I have forever loved the idea of #Krishna .. I am not religious at all .. but have always loved the playful flirtations, the lovingness, the wit of Krishna! And yes, even his lovely tanned colour.. #HappyJanmashtami #PreSchool #LoveAndFriendship #Consciousness."

Legendary playback singer Lata Mangeskar took to Twitter and extended Janmashtami greetings on Twitter and posted a link of Sanskrit Bhagavad Gita performed by her. Alongside the post, she wrote, "Jay Shree Krishna. yogeshvar shreekrshn jee ke janmadivas kee aap sabako haardik shubhakaamanaen." (Best wishes to all of you on the birthday of Yogeshwar Shri Krishna). Janmashtami is a Hindu festival celebrating the birth of Lord Krishna. As per the Hindu calendar, Lord Krishna, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born on the eighth day of the month of Bhadra. The day mostly falls in the months of August or September as per the Western calendar.

The festival is celebrated by offering prayers to Lord Krishna, with beautifully decorated swings, dance, and music performances and Dahi Handi competition.

