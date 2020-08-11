Rahat embodied India's composite culture: Poet Ashok Chakradhar

Urdu poet Rahat Indori, who passed away on Tuesday, was the embodiment of India's composite culture, iconic Hindi poet and his long-time associate Ashok Chakradhar remembered. He also recalled how Indori was influential in bringing Hindi and Urdu poets together on the same stage at symposiums, which earlier remained divided in mushairas and kavi sammelans.

"I am sad today. We had known each other for 40-45 years now, travelled together across the country and abroad in buses, trains and flights. Rahat chale gaye, ek raahat chin gayi aaj (Rahat Indori passed away, a relief has gone now)," he said. "Rahat was a true embodiment of India's composite culture and represented the Hindi-Urdu mixed language known as Hindustani. He was not only scholar but a professor of the Urdu language," Chakradhar told PTI.

Referring to Indori's couplet "Sabhi Ka Khoon Shaamil Hai Yahan Ki Mitti Mein, Kisi Ke Baap Ka Hindustan Thodi Hai", which was prominently used by anti-CAA and anti-NRC protestors, he said, "There was no feeling of vengeance in his words. It was a righteous opposition to a thought. It was justified. He was in favour of India's composite culture." "His thoughts were deep and his words were simple and that made him a people's poet. Despite the age, he never felt it and his 'ashaars' (couplets) will stay with us for a long time," he said. "At times, something that causes pain to society becomes a personal pain for a poet. The poet personalises it and then writes to highlight the ills affecting the society," the 67-year-old poet remarked.

Remembering Indori as a "large-hearted" person and poet and somebody who "loved his culture and took pride in it", Chakradhar said, "had he lived longer, contemporary people could have learnt patriotism and nationalism from him." Recalling anecdotes from their younger days where both would travel together in buses and trains, Chakradhar said the two would discuss Urdu and Hindi poetry and also English poems and craft styles. "I realised he was never competitive even as a poet. He was always helpful and kind to others. Sometimes there would be shows and the sponsors would back down on the promised remunerations but Rahat never turned down any programme for money," he said.

"Sure enough, because I don't know how can anyone actually pay for his poetry or put a value to it?" Chakradhar recalled how Indori and he played a key role in bringing together the Hindi and Urdu poets on the same stage. "Earlier there would be separate mushaira for shayars (Urdu poets) and kavi sammelan for kavis (Hindi poets). It has been more than two decades that the culture of having both on the same stage started and we were part of this pioneering initiative," he said.

Indori, who died after a heart attack at a hospital where he was admitted after contracting COVID-19, was known for a recitation style typical to him. His on-stage flamboyance was a craze to witness among audiences who would often request encore during the shows. "His poetry compelled a listener to applaud him. He would not ask listens to clap but one could not resist from doing so on listening to him from stage. He had great command over the throw of his voice and would frequently reduce and increase the space between his mouth and the mic, knowing well how to handle the volume," Chakradhar said.

"He would skilfully extend the last sound note of a word to lay emphasis on it. Repeat words in his own style utilising his hand gestures to give time to listeners to register it and think... No doubt he was magical on stage with his audiences. 'Style is the man', as they say in English," he said. "Many poets that came after him tried to imitate Indori's style but could not recreate his magic. How could they, if they only have the style and not the depth of thoughts and content that Rahat had," he added.