'Youth should feel free to be themselves': Manushi Chhillar on International Youth Day

On International Youth Day, former Miss World and actor Manushi Chhillar on Wednesday advised the youth of the country to be aware of both the advantages and disadvantages of technology. "We, the youth of our country, are riding on the technology wave and while there are massive advantages, there are disadvantages too. We are dealing with severe online toxicity and hate that one shouldn't face growing up, rather the youth should feel free to be themselves, discover their identities, make mistakes, and learn from them," said Chhillar.

"I pray we are super strong to take on this much negativity that's thrown at all of us on a daily basis and are able to distinguish between what matters and what doesn't," the 23-year-old added. The former Miss India went on to give her take on the impact of the likes, shares, and comments, in the virtual world on the real world.

"Likes and shares and comments in the virtual world are definitely adding up to the pressure and I would want the youth to always know that these things don't really matter," she said. "It's not real despite being quantifiable. What matters is who we are, what our core values are, how we treat others, and how responsible we are towards our family, friends, environment, and country," she added.

Chhillar expressed her hope and excitement to see what the young people create for themselves and others in this age of technology. "All the innovations and all the predicaments that we have seen in such a quick time will definitely have an impact. I hope it only forms a part of the youth's evolution process and doesn't disillusion them from having experiences. Youth is meant to live without fear, live free and always feel that they can chase the sun," the 23-year-old actor.

"On International Youth Day, I wish that the youth of our country don't succumb to these external pressures and continue to dream. These minds will shape up the future of this world and I'm most excited to see what they create for themselves and other generations," she added. United Nations is observing International Youth Day and its 2020 theme is Youth Engagement for Global Action.

The theme seeks to highlight ways in which young people are engaging at local, national, and global levels which are enriching national and multilateral institutions and processes, as well as draw lessons on how their representation and engagement in formal institutional politics can be significantly enhanced. (ANI)