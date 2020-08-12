Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soha Ali Khan congratulates Saif, Kareena for the 'new addition' to family

Terming his star brother Saif Ali Khan as the "The Quadfather," actor Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday congratulated Saif and Kareena as they are expecting a second child together.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-08-2020 20:29 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 20:29 IST
Soha Ali Khan congratulates Saif, Kareena for the 'new addition' to family
Actor Saif Ali Khan (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI

Terming his star brother Saif Ali Khan as the "The Quadfather," actor Soha Ali Khan on Wednesday congratulated Saif and Kareena as they are expecting a second child together. Soha took to Instagram to share a picture of her brother on Instagram which had 'The Quadfather' written over it indicating towards the fact that Saif is expected to welcome his fourth child.

The 'Rang De Basanti' actor went on to congratulate her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan and wished for her good health. "Coming soon!! Couldn't resist! Congratulations @kareenakapoorkhan be safe and healthy - and radiant as ever," she wrote in the caption.

Kareena and Saif are all set to welcome a new member of their family as they announced that they are expecting a second child together. The 'Tashan' co-actors who tied the knot in October 2012 are parents to a three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. (ANI)

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

One Piece Chapter 988 to be out on Aug 23, Kaido’s battle with scabbards, what more to see

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

Man assaults French police officers with iron bar in Paris

A man armed with an iron bar assaulted three police officers on Wednesday in the south of Paris, French police said.French police told Reuters that officers then shot and wounded the man in the abdomen. The three police officers were also b...

WB govt effects change in complete lockdown for fifth time, draws opposition ire

The West Bengal government on Wednesday pared down the number of state-wide complete lockdown by one day, making it the fifth change to the shutdown schedule this month. The lockdown on August 28 Friday has been done away with keeping in mi...

Katra-Delhi road to be completed by 2023, will reduce travel time to 6.5 hours: Jitendra Singh

The work has started on the Katra-Delhi Express road corridor and once completed it will reduce the travel time between the two destinations to around six and half hours, Union minister Jitendra Singh said Wednesday. He said the project wil...

Last year was one of three warmest on record, researchers find

Last year was one of the three warmest on record, with glaciers melting, sea levels rising and a spate of wildfires, heatwaves and droughts, research published in the Bulletin of the American Meteorological Society BAMS showed.The BAMS annu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020