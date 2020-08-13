Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock to explore racism and colourism in BBC Three doc

Singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock, known for being a member of the British four-piece girl group Little Mix, is set to make a special one-off documentary for BBC Three that will explore her personal experiences of racism and colourism as a black woman in the UK. The doc, which has "Leigh-Anne: Colourism & Race" as its working title, will also train lens at the wider race issues the country is facing.

The project marks the directorial debut of Tash Gaunt, who is also Pinnock's childhood friend. Produced by Kandise Abiola, the documentary will shine a light on how the singer, a member of one of the biggest girl groups in the world, has come to believe that we live in a profoundly racist society.

Pinnock, 28, said she wanted to make this film as she has always been passionate about rights for black people. "Conversations surrounding racism and colourism are something I constantly have with my boyfriend and family, and as I have a platform, I want to use that platform to bring this conversation to a wider audience and stand up for my black and brown community.

"Systemic racism is complex; through making this documentary I want to learn how I can best lend my voice to the debate so that the young people who look up to me won't have to face what me and my generation have had to," she said in a statement. The documentary will follow her as she meets people who'll help her address these big questions. She will speak with her family, friends, and seek advice from her role models.

Cameras will see the singer behind the scenes with Little Mix and at home as she processes what she's learning and comes to a view on what to do. The project hails from Dragonfly Film and Television for BBC Three.