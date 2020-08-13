Left Menu
Vidyut Jammwal provides financial aid to stunt performers

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has donated money to the members of Movie Stunt Artists Association to support the community amid the coronavirus pandemic.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-08-2020 19:01 IST | Created: 13-08-2020 19:01 IST
Actor Vidyut Jammwal has donated money to the members of Movie Stunt Artists Association to support the community amid the coronavirus pandemic. The actor, known for high-octane action films like "Force" and "Commando" series, has come forward to help the stunt performers struggling to make ends meet in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis which put a halt to film and TV shoots. "Our stunt artistes need our support and all those who can help please step forward. It is my humble request to everyone, especially my colleagues to donate so that their livelihood is assured. "We need to nurture our own generosity for a better world," said Vidyut in a statement. The 39-year-old actor also sent a letter to the stunt artistes and said he has "love and respect for the warriors". "Through the history of the filmmaking process, all the great names linked to action have been created by you warriors. We might not know you all, but we owe each one of you. I salute you," wrote the martial art-trained actor in the note. Vidyut will be next seen in the action-thriller "Khuda Haafiz" , set to stream on Disney+Hotstar from Friday.

