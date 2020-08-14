Daniel Kaluuya to star in Netflix adaptation of 'The Upper World' sci-fi novel
British actor Daniel Kaluuya has been roped in to star in Netflix's feature adaptation of the upcoming science-fiction novel 'The Upper World'.ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 14-08-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 10:21 IST
British actor Daniel Kaluuya has been roped in to star in Netflix's feature adaptation of the upcoming science-fiction novel 'The Upper World'. The 'Black Panther' actor will also bankroll the film along with Screen Arcade's Eric Newman and Bryan Unkeless via their first-look deal at the streamer, cited The Hollywood Reporter.
The novel is a debut work from the British-Nigerian writer Femi Fadugba, and it revolves around the story of Esso, a man caught in a deadly feud who realizes he has an unexpected gift - access to a world where he can see glimpses of the past and the future. As per The Hollywood Reporter, 'The Upper World' is the first in a planned series of novels from Penguin UK and HarperCollins US, which are expected to publish the book in mid-2021 and early 2022, respectively.
- READ MORE ON:
- Netflix
- British
- The Hollywood Reporter
- Black Panther
- Nigerian
- HarperCollins
ALSO READ
British Airways to resume flight operations to Pakistan from UK
WB edu dept to introduce chapter on Mohun Bagan's win against British team in school curriculum
Hulkenberg to race at British GP after Perez tests positive
Derek Kolstad developing 'Splinter Cell' anime at Netflix
Sergio Perez tests positive for coronavirus, to miss British Grand Prix