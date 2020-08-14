Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sanjay Dutt to finish dubbing for ‘Sadak 2’ before going on a medical break

Actor Sanjay Dutt will be finishing the dubbing of his upcoming film “Sadak 2” before taking a break from work for his medical treatment. The actor’s wife, producer Maanayata Dutt on Wednesday said the Bollywood star is a "fighter" who has always emerged winner amid adverse conditions and urged fans to not fall prey to speculations.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 14-08-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 14-08-2020 16:28 IST
Sanjay Dutt to finish dubbing for ‘Sadak 2’ before going on a medical break
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Actor Sanjay Dutt will be finishing the dubbing of his upcoming film "Sadak 2" before taking a break from work for his medical treatment. The 61-year-old had announced on Tuesday that he would be taking a "short break" from his work commitments to take care of his health.

"He (Dutt) will finish the dubbing work before going on the break. He has a very little work left and he is doing that," source close to the film's production told PTI. Dutt was admitted to Lilavati Hospital last weekend after he complained of breathlessness. He was discharged on Monday. A day after coming home, the actor issued a statement on social media requesting his well-wishers to not speculate about his health amid rumours that he has been diagnosed with lung cancer.

Dutt has not yet officially commented on the nature of his diagnosis. The actor's wife, producer Maanayata Dutt on Wednesday said the Bollywood star is a "fighter" who has always emerged winner amid adverse conditions and urged fans to not fall prey to speculations. "We need all the strength and prayers to overcome this phase. There is a lot that the family has gone through in the past years but I am confident, this too shall pass," she said.

Dutt is currently awaiting the release of "Sadak 2" and "Bhuj: The Pride of India" , which will premiere on Disney+Hotstar. He will also star in the second installment of "KGF", "Shamshera", alongside Ranbir Kapoor, and "Torbaaz". In 2019, the actor had featured in three movies -- Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama "Panipat" , Karan Johar-produced "Kalank" and political drama "Prassthanam".

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 includes Margot Robbie, Christina Hodson, More on Johnny Depp’s returning

Aquaman 2: Amber Heard may not reprise her role Mera, will Emilia Clarke replace her?

Apple Watch Series 6 launching early September, iPhone 12 in October

Science News Roundup: Stem cells give hope for revival of extinct rhinos; British fossil hunters find bones of new dinosaur species and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-U.S. retail sales rise less than expected in July

U.S. retail sales in July increased less than expected and could slow further in the months because of spiraling new COVID-19 infections and a reduction in unemployment benefit checks. Retail sales rose 1.2 last month after advancing 8.4 in...

Cop sustains injuries in Kabul explosion

A cop on Friday sustained injuries when police were trying to defuse an explosive device planted in a motorcycle here. The incident took place in the 17th district area.An explosive device was planted in a motorcycle near a mosque in the 17...

Mountain village landslides kill 16 in Nepal, sweep away homes

Landslides triggered by heavy rain swept away dozens of houses and killed at least 16 people in mountainous villages of Nepal on Friday and many people were missing, a home ministry official said.Nepal suffers flash floods and landslides du...

Palestinians warn Israel-UAE deal imperils Jerusalem's Al-Aqsa mosque

Angry Palestinians in Jerusalem accused the United Arab Emirates of collaborating with Israel and endangering Al-Aqsa mosque - Islams third-holiest site - as they gathered for Friday prayers the day after the Gulf states deal with Israel.Un...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020