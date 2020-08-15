Niles Fitch to star opposite Jenna Ortega in ‘The Fallout’

Actor Niles Fitch, best known for playing teenage Randall Pearson on "This Is Us", has joined Jenna Ortega in feature film "The Fallout". The film, which hails from Clear Horizon, will be written and directed by actor Megan Park, reported Deadline.

Ortega, 17, will portray high schooler Vada who navigates the emotional fallout she experiences in the wake of a school shooting, that leaves her relationships and view on the world forever altered. Fitch plays Quinton who has lost his younger brother in the school shooting. Quinton and Vada bond over their shared experience, finding comfort in their new and somewhat complicated friendship.

The project will be produced by David Brown, Giulia Prenna, Joannie Burstein, Rebecca Miller, Cara Shine and Todd Lundbohm.