Ewan McGregor, ex-wife Eve Mavrakis finalise their divorce

Actor Ewan McGregor and his ex-wife Eva Mavrakis have finalised their divorce. The 49-year-old actor had filed for divorce from Mavrakis, his wife of 22 years, in 2018 and cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. The date of their separation was listed as May 28, 2017 According to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight, McGregor and 54-year-old Mavrakis' divorce was finalised on Thursday.

The pair got joint legal and physical custody of their youngest child, nine-year-old daughter Anouk. They are also parents to three older daughters -- Clara, 24, Jamyan, 19 and Esther, 18. McGregor will share royalties and residuals he earns from the projects he worked on during the marriage which includes four "Star Wars" films, "Angels & Demons" , "The Men Who Stare at Goats" and "Moulin Rouge" . According to the documents, the actor will be paying Mavrakis USD 14,934 per month in child support. He will also pay USD 35,868 per month in spousal support.

McGregor and Mavrakis met in 1995 on the set of the British television show "Kavanagh QC" , where she worked as a production designer. They got married on August 31,1995.