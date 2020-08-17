Bollywood colleagues pay tribute to ‘ever-smiling’ Nishikant Kamat

Film personalities Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, Anurag Kashyap, Riteish Deshmukh and Hansal Mehta on Monday paid tributes to filmmaker Nishikant Kamat, remembering his bright and cheerful personality. Kamat, best known for directing the thriller drama "Drishyam", action film "Force" and Irrfan Khan-starrer "Madaari", died on Monday after battling liver cirrhosis for two years at the AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad. He was 50

The filmmaker was admitted to hospital on July 31 with complaints of fever and excessive fatigue. Devgn, who teamed up with Kamat for the 2015 blockbuster "Drishyam" , tweeted that his bond with the filmmaker was beyond their film. "My equation with Nishikant was not just about 'Drishyam', a film which he directed with Tabu and me. It was an association that I cherished. He was bright; ever-smiling. He has gone too soon. RIP Nishikant," the 51-year-old actor wrote. Abraham, the lead star of Kamat's two films -- "Force" and "Rocky Handsome" wrote, "Will not get over this .... Rest In Peace #NishikantKamat" Deshmukh, one of Kamat's closest friends from the film industry, posted a picture with the director where he is seen hugging him. Kamat had helmed the actor's Marathi film debut, "Lai Bhaari" in 2014. "I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace," Deshmukh tweeted. Actor Soha Ali Khan, who featured in the filmmaker's Hindi debut "Mumbai Meri Jaan" in 2008, said she would always cherish the times spent with Kamat during the film's making. "Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about the untimely demise of Nishikant Kamat. I worked with him 12 years ago in his first Hindi film, 'Mumbai Meri Jaan', and it was an experience I will always value. "My most heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. #nishikantkamat may he be at peace," she said. Kashyap took to Twitter and wrote "Nishi", followed by a broken heart emoticon. Actor Genelia D'Souza said in Kamat she found a life coach. "I found a life coach in you.. I live by so much that we discussed and I live with knowing you were such an amazing soul and I'm just so glad our paths crossed. I will miss you dear Nishi," she posted. Genelia worked the director in John Abraham-led "Force". Mehta tweeted ,"He's left us. Will miss you Nishi. This year is a nightmare that doesn't seem to end." Other colleagues from the industry, including Tisca Chopra, Sharad Kelkar, Usha Jadhav also remembered Kamat for his sharp knowledge of cinema. "Damn, this years cruelty doesn't end .. will miss your easy laughter & sharp cinematic brain. You had so many stories still to tell .. gone too soon #NishikantKamat rest in peace my friend," Tisca tweeted

Kelkar wrote, "More than a director, you were a mentor and a friend to me. Rest in peace #NishikantKamat sir. You will always be missed. #RIP" Marathi actor Usha Jadhav posted, "Rest in peace Nishi". Actor Arjun Rampal, who acted with Kamat in 2017's "Daddy", said the filmmaker-actor's peaceful demeanour will be missed. "Another gloom sets over us today as a dear friend and wonderful person Nishikant moves on to another realm. Your smile, your peaceful demeanour and just you shall be missed my friend. No more suffering Rip. #RIPNishikantKamat".