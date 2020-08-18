My Hero Academia Chapter 281 to focus on Shigaraki’s transformation into a powerful form

Fans are passionately waiting for My Hero Academia Chapter 281. Viz has confirmed its delay and fans were little bit disappointed. However, we are already closed to its release.

My Hero Academia Chapter 281 is expected to many things and key highlight is class 1-A and 1-B successfully drops the canister inside Gigantomachia's mouth. One panel shows Gigantomachia pushing away Mt. Lady, who is holding the monster's mouth wide open.

My Hero Academia Chapter 281 is expected to commence with the fight between Endeavor and Shigaraki. The hero and the monster are ready for a rematch and the fight is going to be brutal. Shigaraki is severely injured with blood oozing out from various parts, still he surprises everyone showing his intact fighting spirit and confidence.

My Hero Academia Chapter 281 is likely to see Shigaraki releasing his true power with additional new powers. Some theories claim that Endeavour will lose his arms in the fight against Shigaraki although he is able to utilize decay quirk on him.

Shigaraki will get another transformation or mutation in My Hero Academia Chapter 281 and turn more powerful to have a rematch with the heroes. Edgeshot will finally defeat Re-destro in My Hero Academia 281 and other battles will also start.

The raw scans for My Hero Academia Chapter 281 manga chapter will be leaked out 2-3 days before the original release. It will be released on Sunday, August 23. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

