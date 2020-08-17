One Piece Chapter 988 synopsis revealed, Luffy could use Ryou to defeat Kaido

One Piece Chapter 988 is just around the corner and the manga lovers are excited to know as it is coming out in a few days. Read further to know what you can see in the imminent chapter.

Fans will be surprised to see One Piece Chapter 988 revealing the secret on how to defeat Kaido. Multiple clues will be provided to Luffy so that he can defeat Kaido. The imminent Chapter 988 of One Piece is likely to feature the Mink tribe using their trump card against Kaido and the Beast Pirates.

One Piece Chapter 988 is likely to show Luffy getting triumph over Kaido. Fans are quite excited to see what strategies Luffy will take in defeating powerful Kaido in the imminent chapter. Luffy has been training inside the Udon prison by beating the guards and gifters. The old man Hyogoro has become the witness of how Luffy continues to thrash the rivals.

Luffy has been warned by Hyogoro that Haki has a dangerous plus point of using a power called Ryou. If Haki gets the opportunity of using that power, he can easily penetrate his rivals' interior and destroy them from inside.

Here's the synopsis of One Piece Chapter 988 – Kaido clearly notifies Momo that he will spare him if the latter isn't here for Kozuki. Momo shouts and takes the name of Momonosuke Kozuki. Suddenly, an explosion takes place and Kaido fails again to exterminate Momo.

However, many fans are expecting Luffy in One Piece Chapter 988 to learn Ryou. And this will help him in defeating Kaido. Oden was the first man to pierce Kaido and almost beaten him. Thus, Luffy has a big chance this time to defeat this powerful warrior.

On the other hand, Luffy is likely to win in One Piece Chapter 988 as Kaido is already injured by the combined attack from the Vassals. They have all gathered here to take revenge for the coup that happened 20 years ago.

One Piece Chapter 988 is likely to be out on Sunday, August 23. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse to get the latest updates on the Japanese manga.

